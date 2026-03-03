Rosalind marries Cyril in a beautiful lace dress in the emotional Call the Midwife season 15 finale

Call the Midwife is never short on emotion – but even by its own standards, the series 15 finale promises to leave viewers reaching for the tissues. As the beloved BBC drama signs off for now, there are soaring highs – including Cyril and Rosalind’s long-awaited wedding – and some truly heartbreaking moments that will change Poplar forever.

Make no mistake, viewers should expect episode eight to be a big one. With whispers of a devastating death and the possible departure of more than one familiar face, fans should brace themselves for an unforgettable hour. There are no spoilers here – but we can share the first-look pictures from the finale. These include a glimpse of Rosalind’s stunning bridal look as she and Cyril are surrounded by those who matter most.

Here’s a sneak peek at Call the Midwife series 15 episode 8.

The happy wedding of Cyril and Rosalind in the Call the Midwife series 15 finale (Credit: BBC/Neal Street/Olly Courtney)

The wedding of Cyril and Rosalind in Call the Midwife

The final episode of Call the Midwife series 15 is more emotional than usual – and that’s saying something for a show that rarely sends us to bed dry-eyed. While the BBC has teased a tragic loss, there is also joy to be found as Cyril and Rosalind finally say “I do”.

Their path to the altar hasn’t been straightforward. From Cyril’s divorce from Lucille to the racist abuse directed at their inter-racial relationship, the couple have faced painful obstacles. Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, they choose to celebrate their love in front of family and friends on Sunday, March 08, 2026.

New images show Rosalind radiant in an elegant white gown with delicate floral detail, lace sleeves and a matching veil. Cyril looks equally smart in a mid-blue suit, beaming as confetti rains down on the newlyweds.

Among those celebrating are Mrs Wallace, Reggie Jackson, Geoffrey Franklin, Violet Buckle, Dr Patrick Turner, Millicent Higgins, Shelagh Turner, Trixie Franklin, Harry Chopra and Joyce Highland – a true Poplar gathering.

Confetti rains down on Cyril and Rosalind at their wedding in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC/Neal Street/Olly Courtney)

What happens in the season 15 finale?

The official synopsis sets the scene: “It is mid-November and winter is nigh. Cyril and Rosalind sit together, quietly exchanging smiles as they open two small boxes containing their wedding rings. The pair subsequently prepare for their nuptials… Poplar is transformed for the wedding as confetti rains down on the newlyweds.

Elsewhere, tensions rise when Miss Higgins marches into Dr Turner’s office with news that the council wants its equipment returned before the maternity home closes. Dr Turner stands firm. The incubator, funded by the community, and the beds will remain until the final mother leaves.

There are emotional undercurrents too. Geoffrey and Sister Veronica team up to prepare the wedding cake, but she confides that she feels in limbo – no longer a nun, yet not fully part of the secular world. Images from the finale show what appears to be a tearful goodbye between the pair. Notably, Sister Veronica is absent from the wedding photographs.

Sister Veronica and Geoffrey Franklin appear to be saying goodbye in the Call the Midwife series 15 finale (Credit: BBC/Neal Street/Olly Courtney)

Does Sister Monica Joan die?

Over at Nonnatus House, concern grows for Sister Monica Joan. She has stopped taking her medication and asks Nurse Crane to summon an undertaker – and to bring her a pomegranate. Nurse Crane, alarmed yet affectionate, humours her.

Bernie Mullucks later wheels Sister Monica Joan through Poplar Market, where stallholders warmly greet the midwife who delivered so many of their children. She reflects on the endurance of the market and its people through war and hardship before arriving at St Anne’s Church, requesting that her Requiem be held there.

In recent episodes of Call the Midwife series 15, Dr Turner diagnosed her with chronic kidney failure, a condition that can be fatal if untreated. The narrative has been steadily building towards what looks like a final farewell. For Sister Monica Joan, however, death is not something to fear – as a woman of faith, she believes she is bound for a better place.

The groundwork has been laid for Sister Monica to die of her kidney disease. Viewers should prepare for an intensely moving conclusion.

Sister Monica Joan in the emotional series 15 finale (Credit: BBC)

Is Call the Midwife ending? Is this the last ever episode?

There is reassurance for fans worried this might be the end. Call the Midwife will take a break after series 15 to make way for a prequel series and a movie. The BBC has confirmed the drama will return for a 16th series – although likely not before 2028.

We already know that a younger version of Judy Parfitt’s Sister Monica Joan will take centre stage in the upcoming prequel. Series creator Heidi Thomas has confirmed that younger versions of Sisters Julienne and Evangelina will also feature. Fans can expect new actresses – yet to be announced – to take on the roles. Jenny Agutter and Pam Ferris played the characters originally.

To see Cyril and Rosalind’s wedding tune in to the Call the Midwife series 15 finale on Sunday, March 08, 2026 at 8pm on BBC One.