During today’s (Aug 11) Good Morning Britain, guest Rebecca Loos refused to answer questions about David Beckham from Richard Madeley.

For Monday’s show, Richard hosted alongside regular presenter Kate Garraway. Joining the pair was Rebecca, who is currently starring on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 48-year-old first rose to fame following her claims in 2004 that she had an affair with David Beckham. David has never confirmed this was true.

However, despite the media storm taking place over two decades ago, Rebecca was still quizzed about the married former footballer during her appearance on the ITV daytime show…

Richard Madeley and Rebecca Loos clash on Good Morning Britain

While discussing her appearance on the reality show, Rebecca admitted she was ‘disappointed’ that David continued to be the centre point.

“It was a little bit disappointing that there was so much focus on [David Beckham] in the interrogation room, because I really did think that going in there was an opportunity for them to get to know me,” she told Richard and Kate.

Rebecca insisted the David Beckham ‘affair’ was “a very small part of my life”, adding: “It is what it is.”

Despite this, Richard Madeley decided to keep asking about David. “Do you blame him? He was a married man with children, do you blame him? This is the last question about David Beckham,” he said.

“I think we should just focus on SAS,” she replied. “But that’s the last question. Do you blame him?” Richard continued.

Not having any of it, Rebecca firmly stated: “I want to talk about SAS, sorry Richard… We don’t need to talk about this this morning, we’re here for SAS.”

‘Why be so nasty’

Following the interview, viewers were left divided by the awkward on-air clash.

Some were not impressed with Richard’s interviewing skills.

“Rebecca loos should have asked Richard about his shoplifting when he kept pressing her on Beckham,” one user insisted.

“Richard being his usual unlikeable self. Why be so nasty to Rebecca Loos,” another person shared.

On the other hand, some were not a fan of Rebecca.

“Rebecca Loos, you’re pathetic, he’s just a man, not some alien you slept with. Move on,” one said.

“Well Rebecca, it is the only reason you were able to claim ‘celebrity’ status and why you are on telly tbh,” another expressed.

