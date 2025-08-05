Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins might be a test of endurance, but two more celebrity cast members have thrown in the towel, meaning that four celebrities in total have quit — and we’re only two episodes in.

More Celebrity SAS cast quit

In the latest episode of the Channel 4 reality series, the fourteen remaining celebrities headed up a steep hill. Once they got to the top, they’d be tasked with hanging from a wire over a ravine.

But Love Island’s Chloe Burrows didn’t even get that far. As she struggled to climb the hill, she was ticked off by Special Forces staff for her moaning noises.

This led to her tearing off her armband and declaring, while out of breath, “I can’t do it.”

In response, the Directing Staff yelled at her, saying: “Can’t do what? We’ve walked 300 metres up a [expeltive] hill!”

Chloe then started to cry, insisting she was “done” as she handed over her armband. As she walked away, she could be heard saying: “[Bleep] off, this is the worst thing I have ever done in my whole life!”

But it wasn’t long until Chloe was joined by fellow Love Island alum Tasha Ghouri.

As she struggled up the hill, she held up her own armband and proclaimed: “I’m not mentally here. I’m not mentally here to do this.”

The pair later reunited and shared some parting words with the camera. “You have to be so mentally strong to do this,” Tasha proclaimed. “And physically,” Chloe added.

Viewers react

As they watched more celebrities quit the show, viewers didn’t mince their words. “Can’t believe that 4 have handed their bands in already,” one wrote on X. “Bit pathetic to be honest. Some other “celebrity” could’ve been in their place. Have they not seen previous series before?”

A second echoed: “This is the most pathetic Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins by an absolute country mile so far. Four bailed already, two of them on the back of walking up a bloody hill.”

While a third admitted: “I usually love SAS Who Dares Wins and the celebrity version, but who the hell are these “celebrities”? Think I’m tuning out.”

Elsewhere, a further viewer added: “Just flicked the Celebrity SAS thing on. Celebrities? Who the [bleep] are they? Even our “celebrities” are [bleep] these days. 2 wifey “influencers” bailed after walking up a fucking hill. Pathetic. No doubt took their money, though.”

Who quit on day one?

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt was the first one to quit the series. In Sunday’s episode, the celebrities were instructed to rescue three hostages from a building. Then, they were meant to demolish said building with a grenade.

This was the second task of the episode, but right before the wheels went in motion, Hannah admitted that she had “reached a point” where she felt “done” with the experience.

Following behind her was Louie Spence. After his disastrous task experience, which saw him blowing up the building as the hostages were still inside, he too parted ways with the show, saying: “I just don’t have the conviction, and I feel as though I’m not dedicated enough.”

But while the cast seems to be leaving in droves, they must be reassured to know that at least they hadn’t quit 32 minutes in.

