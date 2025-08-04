Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers furious as two ‘money-grabbing’ cast members quit

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers were left livid after two huge cast members quit the show just one episode in.

The gruelling Channel 4 show returned to screens on Sunday night (August 4) with a brand-new batch of famous faces ready to be put through some ordeals.

However, it all got a bit too much for two celebs Hannah Spearritt and Louie Spence as they ended up quitting – and fans are not happy.

Hannah ended up handing in her armband (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS cast member Hannah quits

Celebs such as Tasha Ghouri, Harry Clark, Chloe Burrows and Lucy Spraggan all signed up to the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And in the first episode – aired on Sunday (August 3) – the contestants had to take part in high-stakes task that saw them rescue hostages from a building.

I hope they are made to pay back any money.

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt appeared to struggle though during the challenge. Shortly after, it was revealed that the singer had become the first to leave the show.

“Sorry – I’m done. Sorry. I’ve reached a point,” she told the instructors.

Louie Spence didn’t last long either (Credit: Channel 4)

Louie also quit Celebrity SAS

But Hannah was not the only one to quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Dancer Louie Spence also made a dramatic exit.

During the tense challenge, Louie accidentally chucked a grenade into the building while the hostages were still in there.

Instructor Chris Fox was livid and called the group’s performance “abysmal”. But Louie then declared: “I wanna do an immediate withdrawal. I just don’t have the conviction and I feel as though I’m not dedicated enough.”

What did viewers say?

As expected, Hannah and Louie’s exit got plenty of viewers talking, with several pointing out they should be made to pay back their show fee.

Rushing over to X, one person fumed: “So pointless for people to be involved in #SASWhoDaresWins if you can’t swim or deal with heights. Just a money grabber wanted more attention.”

Another added: “Hope Louis and Hannah don’t get paid fee for quitting so early crazy!!!!”

A third then chimed in: “FFS don’t they watch the damn show before entering. I hope they are made to pay back any money. Waste of space Hannah and Louis.”

