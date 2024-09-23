John Barrowman has sent reports swirling since bowing out of Celebrity SAS just minutes into being on the show’s set. Now, he is setting the record straight and explaining why he chose to leave so early on into the military programme.

The star was seen throwing up before exiting the programme early in last night’s first episode of the new series.

John Barrowman quit Celebrity SAS minutes into the programme (Credit: Channel 4 / Celebrity SAS)

John Barrowman talks Celebrity SAS

Celebrity SAS returned last night for another jam-packed series. The Channel 4 programme bid goodbye to one of their celebs, John, very early on into the episode – but didn’t detail why John had decided to leave. Now, the singer and actor has explained that it wasn’t just a poor food choice that caused him to bow out…

The 57-year-old star told The Sun: “I’m not a vegan or a vegetarian, but they made everybody eat vile tofu. I would never eat tofu in my life, but you’re so hungry, you just eat it.”

John, who reportedly suffers from motion sickness, then endured a two-hour car journey to the site of the task. He went on to say: “Then it was projectile vomit everywhere and the tofu came up. I thought, ‘I’m not going to make myself ill or hurt myself in order to try to prove something that I don’t need to prove.’ And it was seriously me going: ‘I am completely comfortable with who I am.’

John Barrowman vomited after eating an unpleasant meal (Credit: Channel 4 / Celebrity SAS)

Celebrity SAS latest

“‘I’m completely a happy person. We’ve all got our issues and problems, but I’ve made a mistake.'”

Other celebs have also endured challenges on the show – but have attempted to continue. Writer Rachel Johnson said she broke a rib during a task but chose to “power on through”.

Previous celebrities who have quit because of ailments include Towie’s James Argent, who suffered from trenchfoot, and Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson who had a wound on her breast that unfortunately became infected.

It looks like John won’t be trying tofu again, anytime soon!

Read more: Inside John Barrowman’s downfall after exposing himself on set – career ‘destroyed’, ‘suicide attempts’ and ‘attack’ because of his sexuality

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.