Inside John Barrowman’s downfall after exposing himself on set – career ‘destroyed’, ‘suicide attempts’ and ‘attack’ because of his sexuality

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star John Barrowman was riding high back in the 2000s – but his career was rocked by revelations he exposed himself to co-stars while on the set of his TV shows.

Actor John shot to fame playing Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who, and in the spin-off show, Torchwood which began in 2005.

However, John – who is back on screens tonight (September 22) for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins – came under fire in 2021 after historic claims of his behaviour resurfaced.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star John Barrowman: Scandal explained

John’s career was left in tatters after historic reports of his behaviour on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood resurfaced. The 57-year-old actor was accused of repeatedly exposing himself behind the scenes of the hit shows.

The claims came to light when actor Noel Clarke was seen in an old video from 2015 joking about Barrowman tapping his penis on the shoulder of female colleagues on the set of Doctor Who.

John has previously apologised for his behaviour, saying it was nothing more than “tomfoolery”. He claimed it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. He denied it was sexual harassment.

John added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

But the apology wasn’t enough, and his career came crashing down.

His appearance at a Doctor Who immersive experience was cancelled. Torchwood audio dramas featuring him were also canned.

And his contract at Dancing on Ice – where he was a judge – wasn’t renewed. ITV issued a statement saying he wouldn’t be part of the 2022 series. John was replaced by former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse.

The Torchwood star was also forced to cancel his UK tour, scheduled for 2023, due to “slow ticket sales”. He said it was the toughest period of his life.

John had ‘suicidal thoughts’

Recently, John spoke to NZ Herald and opened up about the scandal, revealing it was the hate he faced online that “destroyed” his career. The star also candidly shared how he had “suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts”.

“It was judge and jury by social media were people who had no right to comment on it because it had nothing to do with them,” he shared.

John went on: “But they destroyed my career and my life for about two years. And it led to me having suicidal thoughts and suicidal attempts that I had to go to therapy about because it was devastating,” he shared, before adding: “I was at my lowest.”

‘They don’t like seeing a gay man being successful’

However John, who is openly gay, reckons his sexuality played a big part in what happened. He told the NZ Herald: “I think it was an attack on me. They couldn’t get me for being gay. So they attacked me in another way. They wanted to destroy me because they don’t like seeing a gay man being successful.

“And I say that with a bit of salt in the wound because there’s a lot of other gay men and women out there now who are doing wonderfully well. But I just always say, you know, you’ve got a past, watch your back.”

‘Inappropriate behaviour’ claims ‘exaggerated’

In 2021 during an interview with Lorraine, John hit back at the controversy, describing it as “exaggerated”.

Starting the interview, Lorraine asked John if he “crossed the line” with his past actions. He responded: “I think that if it was now it would be crossing the line. I think something that happened 15 years ago is silly behaviour. It was being done in the confines of the set and we were like a family working together.

“It was stories I’ve already told and I’ve been telling for years. They’ve been exaggerated and trying to turn them into sexual harassment – which it’s absolutely not.” John then hit back at the tabloids, adding: “They weren’t there and they don’t know the context in which things were done.”

John Barrowman set for early exit on SAS?

The actor is due to start his TV comeback this weekend. However, it might be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

It’s been reported that John was filming the first episode in New Zealand. But walked off after less than 30 minutes.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “John’s exit from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will go down in the show’s history as the fastest ever. They’d all got kitted up in their uniforms and had started filming in New Zealand when he chose to walk out. It is an incredibly mentally and physically challenging television show. The task they were facing was difficult.”

In addition, the source added: “Most of the stars were shocked when after 30 minutes John said he did not want to take part any longer. He left pretty much then and there. It was all a bit strange. And naturally, the producers who make the show didn’t feel best impressed to see one of their biggest stars turning on their heel and quitting before an hour was up.”

However, John later took to Twitter to clear things up. He said, hitting out at one publication: “Watch the show and see the truth stop spreading [bleep] to grab a headline. You have unsubstantiated information and don’t know the facts.”

