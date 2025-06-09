GMB viewers share their concerns as Richard Madeley in ‘pain’ after suffering horrific injury

GMB viewers this morning were worried for host Richard Madeley after his hand appeared in a cast.

For Monday’s show (June 9), Richard presented the ITV daytime programme alongside Susanna Reid.

As always, GMB covered a variety of topics. However, fans were distracted after Richard had clearly injured himself over the weekend…

Richard hosted GMB with his hand in a cast (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Richard Madeley reveals ‘painful’ injury

With his cast poking out of his sleeve, Susanna Reid couldn’t help but point it out herself, telling him: “Richard, you better explain.”

In response, Richard said: “I thought you were going to say did I have a good break!” While both laughing, Richard explained he had a “double fracture of the wrist”.

Richard, you better explain.

The 69-year-old presenter then went on to explain that the injury took place on Friday when he was walking “quite quickly down a steep pavement” in France.

“It flipped up and it flipped me forward and I thought, am I going to win or will gravity win? And gravity won, and I hit the ground hard. So yeah, I’ve got a double fracture and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

When a concerned Susanna asked if he was feeling sore, Richard stated: “I’m not discussing the pain threshold, we just don’t think about pain.”

Richard’s accident took place in France (Credit: ITV)

‘Is he wanting to be Keith Lemon?’

Like Susanna, viewers were also concerned for Richard and questioned what happened.

“Is Richard channeling his inner Keith Lemon this morning with his bandage?” one person joked. Comedian Keith Lemon is notorious for wearing a white bandage across his hand.

“What’s happened to Richard? Is he wanting to be Keith Lemon?” a second asked.

“That’s what I thought,” another echoed.

“What’s happened to Richard’s wrist?” a fourth said.

‘Nice to have Richard back’

On the other hand (if you’ll pardon the pun), many were just happy to see Richard return to their screens.

“Glad Richard is back,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Great Richard is back…some common sense and proper interviews,” another insisted.

“Nice to have Richard back,” a third expressed.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

