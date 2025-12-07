‘Real reason’ for Aitch’s I’m A Celebrity exit ‘revealed’ as fans left devastated

Heartbroken I’m A Celebrity fans are certain they know why Aitch was voted out of the ITV show.

The Manchester rapper quickly became a firm favourite on this year’s series, and was even tipped to be crowned King of the Jungle. However, on Saturday night (December 6) Aitch was voted out, missing out on a spot in the final.

But now, heartbroken fans have spotted the ‘real reason’ behind his shock jungle exit.

The rapper missed out on a spot in the final (Credit: ITV)

Aitch voted out of I’m A Celebrity 2025

On I’m A Celebrity on Saturday night (December 6) Aitch became the latest famous face to leave the Aussie jungle.

During his exit interview with Ant and Dec, Aitch spoke about jungle life and what he enjoyed most. He shared: “It is good to be in a world like that for a little minute, no distractions no phone.

“The only thing on your mind is what is in front of you and I think that is a pretty good way to live life.”

As for who he wants to win, Aitch confessed: “I love Shona to death I think she deserves it, same with Tom, but that crown needs to come back to my hometown so its Ginge.”

Fans were heartbroken following his exit (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot ‘real reason’ for Aitch’s exit

Following Aitch’s I’m A Celebrity exit, it’s fair to say fans were left livid. However, some reckon they know why he missed out on reaching the epic final.

On X, fans speculated that because of Aitch’s popularity and people thinking he was the favourite to win, the public expected him to be safe and didn’t use their vote for him.

“Everyone must have just thought he was safe without voting. Daylight robbery poor aitch,” said one person. Another chimed in and added: “I think people thought Aitch would be safe so didn’t vote for him.”

A third also mused: “Surely the only reason Aitch is out is because everyone used their vote for someone else expecting him to be safe.” Someone else declared: “AITCH?!?!? DID WE ALL JUST NOT VOTE HIM BECAUSE WE THOUGHT HE WAS SAFE?!?!”

