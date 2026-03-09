Rachel Weisz’s call for ‘botox ban’ resurfaces after Vladimir fans ask how she looks so young

Vladimir stars Rachel Weisz as a middle-aged professor whose obsession with a younger colleague spirals out of control. If you’ve been wondering how old her character is meant to be — and how that compares to the actors in real life — here’s a full breakdown of the ages in Netflix’s new series.

The drama follows Weisz’s intentionally unnamed protagonist as her fascination with Vlad (Leo Woodall) slowly begins to consume her life.

With its Fleabag-style fourth-wall breaks, Vladimir constantly reminds viewers that its narrator may not be entirely trustworthy.

All of which raises another question viewers have been asking: how old is she actually supposed to be?

Rachel Weisz plays a middle-aged professor (Credit: Netflix)

How old is Rachel Weisz in Vladimir and real life?

Rachel Weisz is 56 years old, having been born on March 7, 1970. In Vladimir, her character is meant to be slightly younger — around 54, give or take a year.

If you thought she was meant to be younger, you’re not alone. At one point in the series, the protagonist jokes that she has “just turned 40”, which briefly confused some viewers online.

However, that line is clearly played for humour, and the character is firmly written as being in her early-to-mid 50s.

On Reddit, one viewer claimed the character’s age was one of the “worst changes” from the original novel. In reality, though, the series keeps her in roughly the same stage of life as the book.

The series makes some changes to the book (Credit: Netflix)

‘How does Rachel Weisz look so young?’

While Vladimir has been widely praised by critics and audiences, one reaction has been almost universal: viewers are stunned by Rachel Weisz’s appearance in the show.

One Glamour article even joked: “Sorry, but Rachel Weisz is way too hot for her role in Vladimir.”

Online, fans have echoed the same sentiment. On Reddit, one viewer said they were “transfixed” by Weisz throughout the series, calling her “absolutely luminous”.

In Julia May Jonas’ original novel, the protagonist spends plenty of time worrying about ageing and her appearance. At one point she reflects: “Even as I obsessed, I never spoke of my weight, my wrinkles, my greys.”

Weisz, however, has long been outspoken about avoiding cosmetic procedures. In 2009, she told Harper’s Bazaar that Botox should be “banned for actors, as steroids are for sportsmen”.

“Acting is all about expression,” she said. “Why would you want to iron out a frown?”

Two years later, Kate Winslet revealed that she and Emma Thompson had even discussed forming a “British Anti-Cosmetic Surgery League” alongside Weisz.

How old is the Vladimir cast?

Vlad is much older in the book (Credit: Netflix)

Leo Woodall

Age in the show: Late 20s / early 30s

Late 20s / early 30s Age in real life: 29

Leo Woodall, who plays Vladimir, turned 29 in September 2025.

Interestingly, this is a major change from the book. In Julia May Jonas’ novel, Vlad is actually around 40 years old.

Jonas addressed some of the adaptation’s changes in an interview with Elle, explaining that television inevitably alters aspects of the original story.

“When we think about female sexuality in a straight, socialised way, we tend to think about women who are in their 20s and 30s,” she said.

“And I think so much of our desire — if you’re a certain kind of woman — comes from being desired in a very classic way.”

John Slattery plays Weisz’s husband (Credit: Netflix)

John Slattery

Age in the show: Late 50s (not confirmed)

Late 50s (not confirmed) Age in real life: 63

John Slattery, best known for Mad Men, is 63 years old in real life.

The show never states his character’s exact age, but the novel offers a clue. The protagonist recalls meeting him when she was a PhD student aged 27, while he was already working as a visiting writer at the university.

That suggests he’s slightly older than her — but not dramatically so — placing him somewhere in his late 50s during the events of the story.

Jessica Henwick plays Vlad’s wife (Credit: Netflix)

Jessica Henwick

Age in the show: Late 20s / early 30s

Late 20s / early 30s Age in real life: 33

Jessica Henwick plays Cynthia, Vladimir’s wife and the mother of his child.

Her age isn’t explicitly stated in the series, but she appears to be roughly the same age as Vlad. In the original novel, Cynthia is 32 — which closely matches Henwick’s real-life age.

Ellen Robertson plays Weisz’s daughter (Credit: Netflix)

Ellen Robertson

Age in the show: 27

27 Age in real life: Around 33

Ellen Robertson plays Sidney, the protagonist’s daughter. In the show, Sidney is 27 years old — which is consistent with her age in the novel.

Robertson’s exact birthday isn’t widely documented, but a 2021 profile by Bustle said she was 28 at the time, meaning she is likely around 33 today.

Vladimir is available to stream on Netflix now.

