Phillip Schofield’s daughter fires back at claim she’s ‘changed’ her surname amid his TV comeback

Phillip Schofield made his TV comeback on Monday night as the subject of Channel 5’s Cast Away – and now his daughter has hit out.

Although Phil may have won over some of his doubters – he still has his fair share of critics.

And the backlash isn’t just stopping at former This Morning presenter Phillip, with his family getting caught in the crossfire.

Phillip’s eldest daughter Molly took to social media after the first episode of the three-part series aired to answer one hater.

She shared a comment which incorrectly stated she had changed her surname to that of her mum, Phillip’s wife Stephanie Lowe.

Molly’s surname was shown as Schofield on the show (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield daughter

The comment read: “So if she’s so proud of him why does she use her mother’s name, and go as Molly Lowe?

“That’s a recent change. She was always Schofield and was no doubt happy to use it.”

However, Molly still uses Schofield as her surname on her social media profiles.

She responded to the message: “I’m Molly Schofield… and proud to be,” alongside a middle finger emoji.

Molly took to social media to correct the troll (Credit: Instagram)

Molly, a talent manager who is now her dad’s publicist, spoke about her dad’s affair with a younger male colleague for this first time during the show.

She said: “When my dad came out it was very hard for me. It was very hard for the entire family. Mainly my mum, of course. Everything was turned upside down. But we talked through it and it’s got easier.”

Molly continued: “My mum and my sister, we’re all the same. We’ll always continue to support him, no matter what.

“I never thought it would have gone the way it has.

“We’ve seen him at his lowest times, but I’ve been so proud of him, and as a daughter to see the love that people had for him that when it’s taken away it’s just heartbreaking.”

Viewers were left divided over Phillip’s TV return, which sees him alone on a desert island (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip’s TV comeback

Viewers were left divided by Phillip’s TV comeback, with one taking to X to write: “10 minutes in and I actually dislike Phillip Schofield more than ever.”

Another said: “Does he think this will be his redemption? Embarrassing.”

However, one wrote: “Really missed @Schofe. I hope this isn’t the last we see of you. No, you didn’t deserve to have your career/life destroyed.”

And a final fan commented: “Well done to Phillip Schofield for upsetting so many stupid people.”

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 5.

