Penny Lancaster has firmly denied that Rod Stewart is retiring from music after his farewell announcement caused confusion.

Speaking on Loose Women on Thursday, she explained that her husband is ending major rock ‘n’ roll tours, not his musical career.

Her clarification follows Rod’s farewell tour announcement, which marked his final road run after more than six decades.

Rod, 81, is due to begin that last tour at Dublin’s 3Arena next April. She also revealed that she recorded the Instagram announcement video herself.

Penny said: “He quite clearly says ‘I’m not retiring,’ but I think people didn’t quite get to that part of the video they just panicked immediately when he said ‘I’m very sad to announce…'”

Penny Lancaster has clarified Rod Stewart’s recent announcement (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster explains Rod Stewart’s next move

Penny confirmed that The Final Encore will close Rod’s familiar rock ‘n’ roll touring chapter.

Age is part of the decision, as the singer turns 82 next year.

She said Rod has questioned how long he can keep performing Do You Think I’m Sexy and Hot Legs. However, Penny expects requests for those classics may prove hard for him to resist.

His creative attention is shifting towards the American songbook albums and his more recent work with Jools Holland.

She said he wants to return to that music and demonstrate different sides of his voice.

“Yeah, he won’t ever retire. I can’t slow that man down, no absolutely not,” Penny said.

In other words, the material is changing, rather than his desire to make music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Penny Lancaster shares a reassuring Rod Stewart health update

Penny also offered a reassuring update after Rod’s recent heart blockage and stent. She described him as “full of beans” and said he had completely recovered following his stent procedure.

Penny added that he now feels he has a “new lease of life”.

Rod Stewart’s farewell message to fans

In his announcement last month, Rod made clear that The Final Encore would be his last road tour.

Rod told fans: “The time has come to say farewell to life on the road.”

Read more: Penny Lancaster makes vow over husband Rod Stewart’s health following heart operation

He thanked them for supporting a career that began when he was 19. The singer invited supporters to join him and promised to thank them through the music.

Penny’s clarification now narrows the meaning of that farewell. The road chapter is closing. His broader music career, she insists, is not.

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