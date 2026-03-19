Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis’ relationship history, from a world-famous pop icon to two Hollywood superstars

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is almost here, with Tommy Shelby set to return once again. But one familiar face fans shouldn’t expect to see is Annabelle Wallis.

The upcoming Netflix film continues the story created by Steven Knight, picking up six years after the events of series 6. Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is back in Birmingham during the Second World War, facing off against his son Duke, played by Barry Keoghan, who now leads the Peaky Blinders.

Plenty of returning stars are confirmed, including Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham. However, Wallis’ absence is expected. Here’s a closer look at her character’s fate and what she’s been doing since.

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***Warning: spoilers for Peaky Blinders ahead***

Annabelle Wallis played one of Peaky Blinders’ most important characters (Credit: BBC)

Who did Annabelle Wallis play in Peaky Blinders?

Annabelle Wallis played Grace Burgess, later Grace Shelby, Tommy’s first wife.

She was introduced as an undercover operative working against the Shelby family for Inspector Campbell. By the end of series 1, her betrayal had been exposed, culminating in Campbell holding her at gunpoint after she rejected his proposal.

Series 2 revealed she survived, having shot Campbell in the leg before fleeing to the US. She later returned, became pregnant with Tommy’s child, and by series 3 the pair were preparing to marry following a time jump.

How did Grace die?

Grace was shot and killed, though she was not the intended target. The bullet was meant for Tommy, following an order from Italian mob boss Vicente Changretta.

She died in Tommy’s arms, and her loss continued to haunt him throughout the rest of the series.

Malignant is an absolute must-watch (Credit: Warner Bros)

What other movies and TV shows has Annabelle Wallis been in?

Annabelle Wallis has built a varied career across film and television, with several standout roles.

She played Jane Seymour in The Tudors and appeared alongside Margot Robbie and Christina Ricci in Pan Am. On the big screen, she featured in Tom Cruise’s The Mummy reboot, Tag, and Chris Pratt’s Mercy.

Horror fans will likely recognise her from Malignant, where she played Maddie. The film quickly gained a cult following, with talk of a sequel emerging after its release.

“We were very, very flattered by the reception and I think taken aback by the reception. So yeah, there’s lots of conversations happening,” she told Screen Rant.

Richard Harris was Annabelle Wallis’ great uncle (Credit: Warner Bros)

Her famous family members, including a Harry Potter legend

While her parents are not in the spotlight, Wallis comes from a well-known acting family.

Her great uncle was Richard Harris, who appeared in Camelot, Unforgiven, and Gladiator. He also originated the role of Dumbledore in Harry Potter, appearing in The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets before his death in 2002.

She is also related to Jared Harris, known for roles in Chernobyl and Mad Men, as well as the wider Harris acting family.

On her father’s side, she is connected to Marie Lloyd, an English singer whose songs Wallis performs in Peaky Blinders.

Annabelle Wallis’ ex-boyfriends include Chris Martin and Chris Pine (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/AbacaPress)

Annabelle Wallis’ relationship history explained

Wallis has been linked to several high-profile figures over the years. From 2010 to 2014, she was in a relationship with model James Rousseau.

She later dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for two years after his separation from Gwyneth Paltrow, even contributing backing vocals to the band’s track ‘Up&Up’.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life – it’s just distracting,” she said in an interview via the Mail Online.

“I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe.”

The pair split in 2017, reportedly on good terms.

Annabelle Wallis dated Chris Pine

In 2018, Wallis began dating Chris Pine. Despite being photographed together, they kept their relationship largely private and rarely appeared publicly as a couple.

Their relationship continued through the pandemic, with reports suggesting they isolated together. They split in 2022, with no indication of any fallout.

Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan have been together since 2022 (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

Who is she dating now?

Wallis is currently in a relationship with Sebastian Stan, known for roles in A Different Man, The Apprentice, and as Bucky in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

They have largely kept things private but have appeared together at events, including the Oscars and Golden Globes.

While they are not engaged or married, TMZ reports that they are expecting their first child together.

Grace isn’t expected to return (Credit: BBC)

Is Annabelle Wallis in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?

While not officially confirmed, it appears unlikely that Annabelle Wallis will return as Grace in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Her character’s death is a major reason, although Grace continued to appear in Tommy’s visions after she died, meaning a return would not be impossible.

However, with other major events in the story, including further losses within the Shelby family, a return could feel unnecessary. A reference is possible, but a full appearance seems unlikely.

Wallis has acknowledged the film on social media, recently sharing a clip of Tommy Shelby’s standout moments.

“Thank you to the wonderful fans for choosing our scene as the ‘best ever’ of Peaky Blinders… ENJOY THE FILM,” she wrote.

Everything else we know about Annabelle Wallis

What age is she?

Annabelle Wallis is 41 years old. She was born on September 5, 1984.

Where is she from?

Despite her Irish accent in the show, Wallis is English. She was born in Oxford and raised in Cascais, Portugal, and speaks English, Portuguese, French, and Spanish.

What is her next film or TV show?

Wallis is set to appear in Mutiny, an upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham, and is also attached to a project about the Unabomber.

Read more: Cillian Murphy’s behind-the-scenes Peaky Blinders secret that allowed him to smoke over 3,000 cigarettes

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres on Netflix on March 20.