Patrick Kielty grew emotional during his TV return last night (Friday, September 12), just weeks after his split from Cat Deeley.

This Morning star Cat, 48, and Irish comedian and presenter Patrick, 54, were married for 13 years before announcing their separation over the summer. They share two children together.

Patrick Kielty’s emotional statement

Patrick made his TV comeback last night, as he hosted his first edition of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show since before the summer.

During the opening of his show, Patrick emotionally thanked his fans for their support recently.

“‘Honestly, it is so nice to be back with you, especially after this summer, where I have genuinely been blown away by all of the love and support that you guys have sent my way,” he said.

“One of the greatest joys of hosting this show is that you’re never alone,” he then continued.

“So to all of you who have been so kind to me and my family these past few months, can I just say a huge go raibh míle maith agat [thank you very much]. It’s one of the many reasons why walking out here is always a privilege, why being back here tonight truly puts flesh on my bones, and why it never gets old to say these words: Welcome to The Late Late Show!”

Cat and Patrick share two children together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send their support

The clip of Patrick’s message was posted on the official Late Late Show Instagram account, and fans were quick to send the star their support.

“Go on, Paddy!” Irish TV star Donal Skehan commented.

“Aww Patrick, bless you. Always comes across as so genuine, such a lovely soul, wears heart on his sleeve. Enjoy the Saturday morning show. Best wishes,” another follower wrote.

“Ahh he’s a lovely man. So open and honest. And the little tuck in his voice. I wish him and his family the very best,” a third added.

“Ah you’re brilliant Paddy. Keep the head up, you are amazing and we all support you. You’ve had a tough year of it but things will get better overtime. Remember who you are,” another said.

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna also showed her support, commenting on the post with a red heart emoji.

Cat returned to This Morning earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley trolled upon This Morning return

Meanwhile, Cat was cruelly trolled as she made her return to This Morning for the first time since the split earlier this month.

The star didn’t address her split, though she noticeably didn’t have her wedding ring on. The star then went on to say how she’d had a “lovely” summer.

“Lots of beach activity, family, friends, kids, ice creams as big as your head! It’s been really fab,” she gushed.

“I was really excited to come back as well. It’s been weird,” she then added.

However, some viewers took issue with this, and were keen to cruelly remind her of her marriage split.

“Don’t forget got divorced Cat,” one viewer tweeted.

“So Cat, how was your break?’ ‘No so bad, thanks Ben. Marriage irreparably broke down, went on holiday, beach action etc’,” another wrote.

