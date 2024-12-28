Paddy McGuinness’ ‘honest’ reaction to replacing Gregg Wallace on Inside the Factory

Paddy McGuinness previously shared his “honest” reaction to replacing Gregg Wallace on Inside The Factory.

Gregg hosted the BBC Two show – which airs on Saturday (December 28) – for seven series. In March this year, he announced his decision to quit, before reports surfaced suggesting Gregg had offended female staff.

It was then confirmed that Paddy McGuinness would be replacing Gregg. And following the news in 2023, funnyman Paddy appeared to poke fun at Gregg.

The chef left the show last year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gregg Wallace quit Inside The Factory

Gregg hosted Inside the Factory from 2015, with the most recent new episodes airing earlier this year.

However, in March 2023, Gregg announced he had quit the series in order to care for his child Sid. A few months later though, it was alleged Gregg’s departure may have been linked to him being “rude” towards female staff.

Gregg hit back at the accusations in June 2023: “I’ve enjoyed doing Inside the Factory for a number of years and I’ve done hundreds of factories. I use humour to relax people. It’s a tool I’ve used for lots of years.

“I never, ever set out to upset or offend anybody and I never would. It makes me upset that I might have upset people.”

Paddy shared his ‘honest’ reaction (Credit: ITV)

Paddy’s ‘dig’ about Gregg Wallace

Following Gregg’s exit, Paddy was confirmed as the show’s new host. In December 2023, Paddy appeared on The One Show, where he made a ‘dig’ at Gregg.

“We have to really quickly mention Inside the Factory. This is exciting. I mean, this is unexpected,” said host Alex Jones.

Laughing, Paddy then said: “Very unexpected, yeah – mainly for Gregg, if I’m being honest.”

Meanwhile, laughter could be heard off-screen as Alex appeared to squirm.

Gregg replaced on MasterChef

More recently, TV chef Gregg has become embroiled in a ‘inappropriate behaviour’ scandal from his time on MasterChef – and has exited the show. However, he has denied all allegations against him, including behaviours sexual in nature.

In December, it was confirmed that Grace Dent has become Gregg’s replacement on MasterChef.

I’m A Celebrity star Grace said in a statement: “I’ve been watching MasterChef since I was a girl sitting with my dad on the sofa. My whole family watches it. It’s all about uncovering and championing talent – and to have ended up in this position, is more than a dream to me.

“I’m so excited that I can’t eat, which is severely detrimental to a restaurant critic. I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025.”

Watch Inside The Factory on Saturday (December 28) at BBC One on 11:30am.

Read more: MasterChef fans share their sadness over Gregg Wallace’s ‘last-ever’ TV appearance

So what do you think of Paddy on Inside the Factory? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.