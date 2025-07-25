Oti Mabuse left her Loose Women co-stars stunned as she made an X-rated confession about her one-year-old daughter.

The former Strictly champ, 34, was on the show today (Friday, July 25) alongside Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, and Myleene Klass.

The star was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse’s shock confession on Loose Women

Oti‘s shock admission came during a discussion about sex toys. Harry Styles’ releasing a range of ‘sexual wellness products’ sparked the conversation.

The panelists then discussed whether they would buy a sex toy for their children when they turned 18.

Myleene said that if her daughter asked, she would. Kaye then asked Oti where she stood on the matter of adult toys.

“Honestly, if you ask me on national television, on a show called ‘Loose Women’ where…Yeah, I would say no,” she said, drawing laughter from her co-stars.

“But with my friends, I’m buying each and every single one of my friends a sample [of Harry’s adult toys], we’re buying all of them, all the colours, we’ll have some gin and tonics, we’re going to talk about it, we’re going to laugh about it,” she said.

“I do think it’s something that we do, but we don’t talk about it in public,” Oti then added.

“But would you talk about it with your children?” Nadia asked. “Would you buy one as a birthday present?”

Nadia was disgusted (Credit: ITV)

Oti’s confession

“Yes! I will buy her first [sex] toy, I will,” she said.

Kaye could be heard exclaiming “Nooo!” whilst Nadia looked stunned. There were gasps heard in the audience too.

“No, I will, and then I’ll have the conversation about it, what it’s for, how you use it, how to use it the right way, if you want to use it, use, if you don’t want to use it, don’t use it,” she then continued.

All the while, Nadia was grimacing and pulling a disgusted face.

“People have got to keep themselves busy, you know,” she said, laughing.

“Tell you what, you’re going to ruin your daughter’s sex-life forever,” Kaye then joked, drawing a big laugh out of Oti and the audience.

“That’s the point! Delay it for as long as possible,” Oti then joked.

Viewers were divided online. “I think its weird lol, if they want to get it themselves let them but why get it for them? lol,” one said.

“All very odd,” another wrote. However, one viewer was in agreement with Oti. “Once she reaches 16 then i really dont see a problem,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti’s big decision

Back in May, Oti revealed she’d made a big life decision for the sake of her daughter.

The star, who is married to Marius Lepure, welcomed their daughter back in November 2023. After the birth of their daughter, they left London for the Royal County of Berkshire. She explained the decision during an interview with House Beautiful.

“Better schools, better environment, better hospitals,” she said.

Oti opened up about her new home, describing it as her “sanctuary”.

“It’s my sanctuary. I love coming home – it’s where I’m most relaxed, most myself and where I make the most memories. It’s also where I’m frustrated because every day there’s something to clean!” she said.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

