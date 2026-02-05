The One Show halted as hosts pay tribute to TV star after devastating death leaving fans ’emotional’

The One Show halted from its usual programming to pay tribute to TV and snooker legend, John Virgo, after his heartbreaking death.

Wednesday night’s hosts (February 4), Alex Jones and JB Gill spoke about their sadness, while they took a minute to remember the icon, who passed away at 79.

The heartbreaking news was announced Wednesday afternoon, but the message from JB and Alex left The One Show viewers quite emotional, right at the end of the show.

Alex and JB paid tribute (Credit: BBC)

The One Show pays tribute to heartbreaking death

Before The One Show ended last night, Alex and JB took a moment to share their condolences.

JB said: “Before we go, we just wanted to take a moment to mention today’s news about the death of former UK snooker champion, John Virgo, at the age of 79.

“Many of us fondly remember him from his commentating work and his TV programmes like Big Break. So, of course our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Alex agreed: “Of course” as they displayed an image of the late star on the screen.

Fans were left emotional at the tribute, grateful that the show acknowledged the loss.

They once again took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan wrote: “Aw. John Virgo was great. R.I.P.”

Another commented on Facebook: “Appreciated the tribute to John Virgo. So emotional. He was a true snooker legend.”

John Virgo passed away (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What happened to John Virgo?

Big Break favourite and BBC snooker voice John Virgo sadly passed away at the age of 79.

Over the years, he became known as JV and was a huge hit with viewers of Big Break, a show he co-hosted with Jim Davidson during the 90s.

But even before his TV career, he was already a standout talented snooker player. And was even inducted into the World Snooker Hall of Fame in 1979 and the 1980s.

Just last month he was commentating for the 2026 Masters, so his death came as a shock to fans.

His death was confirmed by World Seniors Snooker chairman, Jason Francis.

He wrote: “Heartbreaking to share the news that we have lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo. He passed away in Spain. Rosie and Brooke Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren.

“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life, but also in our sport.”

