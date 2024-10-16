Nick Knowles reveals Strictly comeback in video with Luba Mushtuk following ‘gutting’ exit

Nick Knowles has confirmed a Strictly Come Dancing comeback just days after his sad exit from the show.

The DIY SOS star, 62, and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk were eliminated from the show last weekend following a dance-off against Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

In a video this week, Nick shared that he will be back on the show with Luba – for the grand finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Nick Knowles on Strictly exit

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, after their final It Takes Two interview, Nick said alongside Luba: “It Takes Two the last time.

“Last duties on Strictly…”

You’ll come back for the final and we’ll do our special dance.

Luba then cut in: “Apart from the final. You’ll come back for the final and we’ll do our special dance with maybe, a sandwich. I don’t know.”

Nick continued: “Yeah the final. That would be nice, I’ll get another marmalade sandwich!”

Nick and Luba left Strictly last Sunday (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He added: “Thank you to all of you for the messages of support and those of you who voted. I’ve really loved the journey.

“Luba’s been the best partner in the world.”

Luba then offered to come and teach Nick all the dances once his knee and arm injuries are sorted.

Alongside the video, Nick wrote: “An unforgettable @bbcstrictly journey with @lubamushtuk! We’ve laughed, worked hard, and made memories to last a lifetime.

“Thanks to everyone who had our backs along the way – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

After his exit from Strictly, Nick recently said on Instagram: “Gutted but so grateful for the opportunity and to have the super talented @lubamushtuk as my dance partner. Thank you everyone for the support.”

Nick and Luba will return to Strictly for the final (Credit: BBC)

Nick on his injuries

During his It Takes Two interview with Luba on Monday evening, Nick shared an update on his injuries. During his time on Strictly, he injured his shoulder whilst changing a car tyre and then injured his knee during a dress rehearsal.

Now, Nick may have to undergo two operations.

He explained on the spin-off show: “I might have an operation on the arm this week then another operation on the knee in a couple of weeks. So I can get myself sorted.”

