BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty halted the show this morning (Saturday, February 28) to announce the heartbreaking death of Neil Sedaka.

The star, 51, shared the news that legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has died at the age of 86.

Naga shared some sad news (Credit: BBC)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Naga Munchetty halts BBC Breakfast

Just minutes into today’s edition of BBC Breakfast, while hosting alongside Charlie Stayt, Naga reported some very sad news.

The star announced that Neil Sedaka, who shot to fame in the 1950s and 60s, has died.

Neil was best known for songs such as Oh! Carol, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, Bad Blood, Laughter in the Rain, and Calendar Girl.

“Tributes are being paid to the American singer-songwriter, Neil Sedaka, who’s died at the age of 86,” Naga said.

Neil has died (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Neil Sedaka announced

Naga then continued, saying: “In a career spanning decades, he wrote hundreds of songs and went on to sell millions of records worldwide. His family described him as a true rock and roll legend.”

Breakfast correspondent David Silitoe then looked back at Neil’s impressive career in a poignant tribute.

Neil’s family shared news of his death in a statement.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather,” they said.

“A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Neil had a long, successful career (Credit: Splash News)

Tributes for Neil

Born in New York in 1939, Neil began his music career in 1957. He wrote over 500 songs for himself and others, achieving 10 number one hits as a singer between 1960 and 1976.

Neil was nominated for five Grammys during his long career and performed well into his 80s.

He married Leba Strassberg in 1962, and together they had one son.

Fans have paid tribute to Neil following his passing.

“86 years of making people smile with music is a pretty incredible legacy,” one fan tweeted.

“Laughter In The Rain”. One of the best pure pop songs of all time. R.I.P. Neil Sedaka,” another said.

“Rest Easy, Neil Sadaka. It makes me sad that people I grew up with during my childhood of 60s and 70s, are leaving us fast. It lets me know I’m not far behind. Thanks for the great songs and memories to what seemed like a simple life, that I loved,” a third wrote.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Emma Vardy, 44, welcomes second child: ‘I feel very lucky’

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.