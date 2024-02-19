Michelle Keegan branded a ‘real-life angel’ as she attends BAFTAs with heavily pregnant Emily Atack

Michelle Keegan was among the stars at the BAFTAs at London’s Royal Festival Hall last night (February 18).

And, as well as topping ED!’s best-dressed list, Michelle was also hailed by Emily Atack, after the women appeared to strike up a friendship during the show.

Michelle Keegan and Emily Atack were sat together at the BAFTAs (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan and Emily Atack make friends at the BAFTAs

Ahead of the ceremony, both Michelle and Emily took to their Instagram Stories to share that they were both getting ready for the event at the swanky Savoy Hotel.

However, fans didn’t see that the ladies’ paths crossed until they were inside the auditorium and sharing a sweet selfie.

TV favourites Michelle and Emily were seated next to each other at the Royal Festival Hall, having both been invited by hair brand GHD, it would appear.

Emily showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous white floor-length gown, while Michelle wore a monochrome dress with pearlescent buttons and a statement collar.

Given that it was the BAFTA Film Awards, neither lady was up for a gong. However, it looked as though they were enjoying the show – with Michelle seemingly offering support to a heavily pregnant Emily.

Posting her selfie online, Emily showed her appreciation for Michelle, with both ladies appearing to fly solo on the night.

Emily was without her baby daddy boyfriend Alistair Garner, while Michelle’s husband Mark Wright was also nowhere to be seen.

“Found a real-life angel to sit with,” Emily said, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Emily ended her night with a relaxing bubble bath (Credit: Instagram)

Pregnant Emily enjoys post-BAFTA bubble bath

After the show, Emily headed back to The Savoy, where she slipped into a bath, posing for a picture with some carefully-placed bubbles covering her modesty.

“And now… the Bubble BAFTA party,” she shared.

With her hair up, a tired-looking Emily smiled for the camera, her growing baby bump protruding out of the bubbles.

Emily announced she was expecting her first baby at the end of December.

The tot’s father is Emily’s boyfriend – and step-cousin – Dr Alistair Garner.

Read more: Mark Wright admits ‘upset’ over Michelle Keegan’s role in Fool Me Once

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.