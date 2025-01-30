BBC leaves Flog It! fans ‘so sad’ as show pays touching tribute to Michael Baggott following his death aged 51

Flog It! fans were left “so sad” last night (Wednesday, January 29) as the show paid tribute to Michael Baggott following his sad death.

It was announced earlier this week that the star had died aged 51 after suffering from a heart attack.

Flog It! star Michael Baggott dies aged 51

Yesterday it was sadly announced that Michael had died. A picture of the star was shared on Instagram, along with a statement.

“Heartbroken to share that Michael died yesterday in hospital of a heart attack following a stroke in October,” a statement read.

“He was a dearly loved son, brother, nephew, and uncle who will be deeply and profoundly missed. There will be a memorial service in the coming weeks, the details of which will be shared here,” it then continued.

Michael’s co-stars paid tribute. “Rest in peace @baggottsilver. A giant of our antique industry, our ‘Arthur Negus’ and never afraid to call out ‘an expert’ who got it wrong – including myself. Michael’s thirst for knowledge for the ‘object within’ merited far more TV time too for a true and proper expert,” Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson said.

“So terribly sad, such a passionate, interesting, and clever chap, who’ll be missed,” TV expert David Harper also said.

Michael was in last night’s repeat (Credit: BBC)

Tribute paid to Michael Baggott at the end of Flog It!

Yesterday evening saw a repeat of Flog It! featuring Michael air on BBC Two.

At the end of the episode, a picture of Michael was shown.

“Michael Baggott 1973-2025” was written underneath it.

Fans of the show were left feeling emotional seeing the tribute to the late star at the end of the episode.

“Good to see @baggottsilver honoured at the end of this evening’s #flogit repeat,” one fan tweeted.

“I was only watching him on Flog it! Earlier today appraising some lovely items. He will be greatly missed, but his knowledge and imagination will live on in his books and videos. RIP Michael,” another said.

Fans were left saddened by the tribute (Credit: BBC)

Fans emotional following tribute

More fans took to Twitter to express their sadness as a result of the news.

“So sad and just seeing a youngish Michael on Flog It! at the moment. Such an interesting person with incredible knowledge of all things antique and fake.

“He took such joy in sharing his knowledge with all far and wide. Thank you Michael!” another fan tweeted.

“BBC have just paid homage to Michael on Flog it…well done… RIP Michael,” another then said.

