Martin Clunes’ TV return Out There savaged as viewers spot ‘problems’ and brand it ‘unwatchable’

Martin Clunes has made his TV return in ITV’s Out There – but viewers were not impressed.

The new drama premiered on screens on Sunday night (January 19). Starring Martin as farmer and dad Nathan, the show sees him drawn into the dark world of drug dealing on county lines, after his son Johnny becomes involved.

However, viewers watching at home soon shared their complaints – with one person declaring that they “can’t watch it”.

Martin’s new show premiered at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes on ITV’s Out There

For the new gripping drama Out There, Martin plays struggling farmer and father Nathan. And, for the role, Martin had to take on a Welsh accent – but fans were left distinctly unimpressed with it.

Rushing over to X, viewers were left fuming over Martin’s accent. One person penned: “Problems so far with Out There, Martin Clunes’ accent.”

Someone else added: “Martin Clunes’ Welsh accent is not right.”

A third declared: “As a Welsh person, this Welsh accent is poor. Martin, you’re great but the accent is really off-putting. I can’t watch it.”

Another chimed in: “Really wanted to watch this. But I’m not getting it so far and Martin’s attempt at a Welsh accent is grating.”

“Clunes’ veered around all over the place, including Scouse and West Country,” said another.

“Wasn’t there a Welsh actor who could have played his role and spared us his now-you-hear-it, now-you-don’t accent?” another asked.

“If you, or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in #outthere, call the terrible Welsh accent hotline,” another joked.

‘Sounded okay to me’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

“Martin Clunes’ accent sounded okay to me but then I’m not Welsh!” another said, sticking up for the actor.

“He’s doing a mid wales borders accent. It’s subtle and he’s obviously done some research and actually, shock horror, listened to it. Which makes a very very lovely change. My ears are not bleeding for once and that’s nice,” said another.

Viewers slammed Martin’s Welsh accent (Credit: ITV)

‘Unwatchable’

Martin’s accent wasn’t the only complaint, though, with other viewers calling it “slow” and “boring” and revealing they won’t be coming back for more after the first episode.

“Well, that’s the worst drama I’ve watched for years,” another declared.

“I’m not sure I’m going back for ep two,” another said.

A third added: “Really disappointed in #OutThere @itv was looking forward to it but won’t be watching any more, not bothered what happens, very boring.”

“I don’t think I can manage another episode will just Google the ending and save watching five episodes,” said another.

Out There continues tonight (January 20) on ITV1 at 9pm.