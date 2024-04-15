Inside Martin Clunes’ love life – from ‘rotten’ first marriage to famous wife

Martin Clunes has made a name for himself on TV thanks to variety of shows – but away from the screens, he enjoys a rather private home life with his famous wife.

Tonight sees Martin back on our TV screens for his ITV show, Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific. It sees the actor explore the region, beginning with Papua New Guinea, before moving west across the Pacific to the Trobriand Islands.

But away from his career, what is Martin’s private life like including his relationships? Let’s take a look…

Martin Clunes is married to his TV producer wife, Philippa Braithwaite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Clunes wife

The Doc Martin star is married to his wife, TV producer Philippa Braithwaite. The couple married in 1997 and have one child together.

I call her ‘The Boss’, but, actually, it’s a very equal partnership.

Philippa is a known TV producer and has worked with Martin on a string of shows, including Doc Martin and ITV drama Manhunt.

In 2022, Martin opened up about his marriage and shared the secret to their long romance. He told SAGA: “At the end of the day, I suppose, everybody should marry my wife. But too late, I already did. And I’m not letting her go.

Martin and his wife have one daughter, called Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I can’t totally analyse why it works, although I suppose some things are obvious; we make each other laugh, for example, and I know I have to make my wife laugh to keep her because her dad was very funny, too, and she’s funny and so is our daughter, Emily.”

He added at the time: “It helps that we’ve always worked together, from the very beginning when we met, and we’re partners in our company, Buffalo, and yet we do totally different things. I call her ‘The Boss’, but, actually, it’s a very equal partnership. She’ll be in her office and I’ll be on set or in the studio and then, at some point in the day, she’ll turn up and, hand on heart, I still feel totally thrilled to see her, like it’s the first time. It never stops.”

Martin and Philippa welcomed their daughter, Emily, in 1999.

TV star Martin’s first marriage was to Lucy Aston (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clune on marriage

Before his marriage with Philippa, Martin was married to Lucy Aston. They tied the knot in 1990, but divorced in 1997.

According to reports, Martin once called the marriage “rotten” . In 1997, Lucy reportedly told the Mirror of their relationship: “He told me I was boring and different and I just thought: ‘No more.’ I stood up and said ‘thanks for dinner – this is the end’ and stormed out. I sat in the car shaking with rage.

“Later I went back and Martin was sitting there, surrounded by takeaway cartons filled with our meal. He just looked at me. I took off my gold wedding ring, slammed it on the table and walked out. We both knew it was over.”

Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific airs tonight (April 15) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

