Martin Clunes disappointed as ITV drama Out There axed: ‘We were keen on doing a second series’

A disappointed Martin Clunes has confirmed ITV’s Out There will not return for a second series, according to a report.

The Sun claims the prime-time ITV drama has been axed after only one run of six episodes for ratings reasons.

According to the tabloid, Out There – starring Martin as farmer Nathan, drawn into the dark world of drug dealing on county lines through trying to protect his son Johnny – didn’t pull in the audience viewing figures that were hoped for.

Martin Clunes’ ITV axed

It is reported Martin said: “We were keen on doing a second series but ITV aren’t, it seems. It didn’t quite pull the numbers they wanted, unfortunately.”

We were keen on doing a second series but ITV aren’t, it seems.

Furthermore, the newspaper quotes ITV as saying: “We are really proud of Out There and would like to thank Martin and the production team for delivering a brilliant series.

“We do always hope to see our series return and we are sorry we didn’t get this drama to connect with a big enough audience to see that happen.”

ED! has approached a representative for ITV for comment on The Sun’s story.

How viewers reacted to Out There on ITV

When it aired on TV in January and February earlier this year, ED! viewers had a mixed response to Out There.

Some of those watching at home struggled with Martin’s Welsh accent – with some even claiming it put them off watching entirely.

Others suggested the series was “boring”, and weren’t convinced they wanted to invest their time in a six episode run.

However, since the show was on the box, social media users seem to have taken to Out There more.

Additionally, in recent months, one X user – watching on ITVX – pondered whether enough people knew about the show to watch it.

“The series Out There on ITVX is decent. About county lines and has Martin Clunes in it. Didn’t get advertised very well I don’t think, so it’s not that well known about, but deffo worth checking out #grittybritishdrama,” they posted.

Meanwhile, another X user who felt viewers needed to stick with the drama recommended it to a pal: “Out There, new Martin Clunes thriller. Slow burn so I didn’t fancy it but it’s great.”

“I highly recommend Out There – a gripping crime drama set in the heart of rural Wales. Martin Clunes like you’ve never seen him before – gritty, intense, and fighting for his family! #OutThere,” agreed someone else a few weeks ago.

But another recent viewer admitted they were not impressed from the very opening moments. They wrote: “Very disappointed with @ITV. The first scene in their series Out There Martin Clunes was about to murder a badger sett. Disgusting. Won’t be watching the rest of it.”

