Mark Wright branded a ‘chauvinist’ in car crash interview with ‘big, big star’

Mark Wright previously recalled a rather awkward interview he took part in with a “big, big star”.

The TV star – who is on Tipping Point Lucky Stars today (February 16) – has been a regular on TV screens for years.

As well as appearing on several reality shows, Mark has also turned his hand to presenting, and enjoyed a stint in the States from 2017 to 2019 as a reporter for US entertainment show, Extra.

However, there was one instance where he encountered a rather brutal-sounding celebrity – and things seemed to go from bad to worse.

Mark was left red-faced during an interview with a ‘big star’ (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Mark Wright on ‘biggest diva he’s met’

In 2023, Mark appeared on Jamie Laing’s Private Parts podcast. When quizzed on who he thinks is the biggest diva he has met, Mark didn’t hold back.

“It’s an English Hollywood actor. I can’t tell you how bad she was to me,” he admitted.

Mark went on to explain that the pair met during a press junket, when he had to speak to multiple actors from the same TV show.

During the interview, he asked the same question about the show to all the five stars: “So series one, it was violent, it was aggressive, it was a bloodbath – how does series two compare?”

But when he came to talk to the fifth and final star, things went south.

The TV star thought his producers were ‘stitching me up’ (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Mark branded a ‘chauvinist’ by celeb

Recalling the moment while chatting to Jamie, Mark said: “She goes: ‘Let me just repeat what you just said, okay? Violent. Bloodbath. Aggressive.’ I look at someone like you how I look at someone who would masturbate over a romantic sex scene in a movie. When actually, that’s art.'”

He then said to Jamie: “I’m thinking my producers are [bleep]ing stitching me up, there can’t be a bloodbath. But the others have answered it normally.”

Then, the actress apparently called Mark a “male chauvinist” and asked if he had any more questions.

Mark’s clapback

“I paused for about 10 seconds and I was like, do I say what I want to say or do I just be polite and get up and walk off?” Mark recalled.

Unable to hold his tongue against this “big, big star”, Mark said: “I looked down and I went: ‘That’s it, that’s all I’ve got,'” before the actress replied: “That was a waste of time wasn’t it?” Mark then said: “No, for you it was, not for me.”

Mark went on to share with the unnamed star that he had four successful interviews with her co-stars. However, she would be the only one not making the cut in his segment on the show.

Watch Mark on Tipping Point Lucky Stars on Sunday (February 16) at 4pm on ITV1.

Read more: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan sent warning over baby’s ‘safety’ following home improvement pics