The Chase star Mark Labbett may have been in a Beast-ly mood, according to tabloid claims, after the ITV quiz star was reported to have ‘walked off’ a show.

Mark, 59, was said to have got the hump after filming went on for too long, reportedly leaving telly crew “scrambling” for solutions.

However, while The Sun claims production was extended beyond what was expected, The Beast didn’t hide his feelings as other stars tolerated the conditions they endured.

Mark Labbett has been a mainstay on The Chase since 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Labbett on Celebs Go Dating

According to The Sun, Mark’s ‘strop’ came as he was taking part in filming for Celebs Go Dating.

The E4 reality show involves famous faces looking for love via a dating agency and has run for 13 series since 2016.

Among the stars to have signed up with Celebs Go Dating in their search for love in the past have been James Argent, Olivia Attwood and Sam Thompson.

However, it seems The Chase quizzer Mark may not have had his heart in the Celebs Go Dating experience while the show was being made. And that’s because, according to The Sun, filming went on for 11 hours one day.

‘The Beast threw a strop’

A source alleged: “The Beast threw a strop the other week and walked off as filming overran and he wasn’t happy about it.”

Others involved are said to have “put up with” the long day. However, it is claimed Mark “made it clear he’d had enough and stormed out, leaving filming altogether”.

Despite panic behind the scenes, it seems Mark may have later changed his position.

Bosses were scrambling behind the scenes and everyone was really stressed about whether he would come back.

The unnamed insider apparently went on: “Bosses were scrambling behind the scenes and everyone was really stressed about whether he would come back. But luckily after getting a good night’s sleep, Mark calmed down and returned to set the next day.” Phew!

ED! has contacted representatives for Mark Labbett and Channel 4 for comment.

Kerry Katona and S Club’s Jon Lee also feature in the Celebs Go Dating lineup.

The Sun also previously reported Mark nodded off while on a date during filming last month. A source reportedly claimed: “Mark was yawning a lot and drifted off briefly. It was a bit of an awkward moment.”

Mark Labbett pictured with Hayley Palmer while they were still an item (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Does Mark Labbett have a girlfriend, or wife?

Mark was previously dating presenter Hayley Palmer. They were together for a year until he ended their romance in May 2024.

A source was quoted as saying at the time: “Mark felt there was too much of an age gap between them for long-term success. They are still friendly.”

Mark was also previously married to his second cousin Katie. They got wed in 2014, and shared a son together. Mark and Katie later attempted an open marriage amid reports she met someone else. However, they eventually split in 2020.

