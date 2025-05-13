The Chase star Mark Labbett left stunned as he threatens to ‘give up’ and quit show

During yesterday’s (May 12) episode of The Chase, Mark Labbett threatened to “give up” minutes into the game.

During Monday evening’s show, host Bradley Walsh returned and welcomed four new players — Julie, Aaron, Elaine and Michael — who all went head-to-head with Mark, also referred to as The Beast.

While the ITV game show is known for its unfortunate players, Mark was left stunned by yesterday’s contestants.

Mark threatened to ‘quit’ last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Mark Labbett threatens to ‘give up’

When Julie stepped up first, she answered every question correctly during the cash builder, securing £8k.

Impressed by the result, Mark offered £40k for the high offer. However, she played it safe and settled for the £8k.

I really think you could have gone with the £40,000.

“I don’t blame you, but you’re a good player and I really think you could have gone with the £40,000,” Bradley remarked.

Making it to the next round, Julie admitted she should have gone for the higher offer.

Second player Aaron also set the bar higher when he, too, answered all nine questions correctly during the cash builder.

Amazed by the episode’s outcome so far, Mark admitted he had tough competition.

“I think this could be the earliest time in the show that I ever said this… Has somebody got a white flag handy for me here? They haven’t got one wrong! I might as well give up now,” he remarked.

Bradley praised yesterday’s ‘brilliant team’ Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Fans at home were especially impressed and reacted online.

“THIS TEAM ARE FAB OMG #TheChase,” one user wrote on X.

“A decent team!” another person shared.

“Wow – what a team so far,” a third expressed.

‘Stop rubbing it in!’

After Elaine and Michael secured another £7k between them, Mark was concerned about the final chase.

“You’re absolutely loving this, aren’t you?” he said to Bradley, adding: “Stop rubbing it in!”

Unfortunately for the team, however, Mark managed to beat them during the final chase, and they all went home empty-handed.

“I tell you what, a brilliant team,” Bradley said in their defense.

Read more: The Chase fans ‘gutted’ following contestants’ unfortunate loss: ‘Such a shame’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!