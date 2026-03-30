‘What in the reality TV pyramid scheme?’ MAFS Australia’s Bec in surprise friendship with UK Love Island winner

MAFS Australia’s Bec has a surprising link to the UK reality TV scene, as it has emerged she is friends with Love Island winner Samie Elishi.

The unexpected crossover came to light after an old social media snap resurfaced showing the pair together on a night out.

In the black and white selfie, the two look glammed up and ready to hit the town, with Samie holding a glass of wine as they pose for the camera.

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MAFS Australia’s Bec has a surprise friendship with a Love Island winner (Credit: Channel 4)

Bec tagged Samie in the 2018 post and captioned it: “A duck & a beauty.”

Samie replied with three red heart emojis and wrote: “Love youu!”

Bec then responded: “Love you more boooooo.”

A friendship many fans did not see coming.

How does MAFS Australia’s Bec know Love Island’s Samie?

Bec met Samie after moving to the UK more than 10 years ago.

The MAFS star, who is now married to British born Danny Hewitt on the show, left her home city of Adelaide and relocated to London in 2015.

While living in the capital, Bec worked as a letting agent. Samie also worked in estate agency before finding fame on Love Island.

It is believed the pair worked at the same company and struck up a close friendship.

Another Instagram snap shows them attending a property conference together in 2018.

Bec later left the company and reflected on the friendships she made during her time there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

She said: “And just like that… 4 years have passed and it’s onto the next career adventure!

“KFH thank you for providing me with a London family who will be some of my best friends forever… Over & out.”

It would be some time before either of them stepped into the spotlight.

Samie appeared on Love Island in 2023 and won Love Island All Stars this year, while Bec also joined MAFS Australia in 2026.

Samie and Bec

Fans have already started reacting after spotting the connection online.

One TikTok user said: “I just love it when reality TV worlds collide and I just did not see this coming!”

Others joked that Samie might distance herself, with one writing: “Samie about to remove herself from those tags.”

Another added: “Samie loves the unfollow button lol.”

A third commented: “What in the reality tv pyramid scheme?!”

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode of MAFS Australia, Bec continues to question husband Danny over whether he described rival Gia Fleur as “more his type”.

Emotions are set to run high as the show heads into another dramatic Commitment Ceremony.

Read more: MAFS Australia’;s Gia claims she’s ‘got receipts’ after bailing on After the Dinner Party spin-off

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