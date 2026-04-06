MAFS Australia bride Julia reveals she’s found love with a woman after quitting experiment with Grayson

MAFS Australia viewers watched Julia struggle to find a spark with Grayson on the show. But she has since revealed she has a new girlfriend.

Julia and Grayson had quite a turbulent time on the show, as they never really managed to kick things off between them.

Following her exit from Married At First Sight Australia, Julia has now confirmed she’s in a relationship – and this time, it’s with a woman.

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Grayson wasn’t happy with Julia (Credit: Channel 4)

Julia and Grayson’s relationship falls flat

During their time in the experiment, it quickly became clear that Julia wasn’t feeling the same connection that Grayson was.

Despite giving things a chance and sharing a few kisses, Julia admitted the romantic spark just wasn’t there. In a heartfelt moment, she even wrote him a letter explaining she didn’t think their relationship could progress.

At the Commitment Ceremony, the cracks were fully exposed. While Julia believed she had been honest throughout, Grayson admitted he felt “confused” and “upset”, revealing he often felt alone in the relationship.

It came as little surprise when they both decided to leave the experiment.

She has gone public with her new girlfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia Julia confirms new relationship

However, speaking on MAFS: After The Dinner Party, Julia revealed she has since found love – and in an unexpected way.

She said: “I have a partner. Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman – it’s a woman. And I went and apparently I’m not a very good singer.

“But I very quickly realised I didn’t want her to be my singing teacher. We’ve been seeing each other since then.”

Julia chose to keep her partner’s identity private, but made it clear she’s happy in her new relationship.

Awkwardly, Julia shared the update while sitting next to Grayson, who admitted he still had unresolved feelings about their time on the show.

“Julia wasn’t there, so when I needed something, she wasn’t there. She wasn’t physically present for me to actually bring up my needs. I spent the majority of our relationship on my own,” he said.

While their journey didn’t work out, it seems Julia has now found what she was looking for – just not in the way the experiment intended.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec blames her new health diagnosis on her ‘mean girl’ behaviour towards Alissa

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