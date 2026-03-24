MAFS Australia’s Julia accused of ‘grimacing’ when husband Grayson tries to kiss her

MAFS Australia fans are convinced bride Julia Vogl could not hide her true feelings after an awkward moment with husband Grayson McIvor at the latest commitment ceremony.

Viewers watching closely think one split second said it all, even though the couple insisted everything between them is going in the right direction.

The pair joined the rest of the 2026 cast to face the experts and put their relationship under the spotlight last night.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

MAFS Australia fans are convinced Julia ‘recoiled’ from Grayson as they kissed at the commitment ceremony (Credit: Channel 4)

Julia, the show’s first bisexual bride, previously revealed she had no idea whether she would be matched with a man or a woman before walking down the aisle.

She ended up marrying Grayson, and on the surface, the pair have been painting a pretty positive picture.

But fans now believe her body language may be telling a very different story.

MAFS Australia’s Julia ‘recoils’ from Grayson

During the commitment ceremony, Julia and Grayson put on a united front as they spoke to the experts.

Clutching his hand, Julia said: “There’s so much here that I want to continue to explore, so it’s a stay.”

Grayson was just as keen, adding: “I have had so much fun and want to give this everything I have got.” He also chose to stay.

However, it was what happened moments later that really got viewers talking.

As they made their way back to the couch, Grayson leaned in for a kiss.

Julia turned her head to the side as Grayson went to kiss her (Credit: Channel 4)

Julia appeared to pull back slightly, turning her head so the kiss landed awkwardly on her cheek instead.

She then buried her face into his shoulder, in a moment many viewers found hard to ignore.

Fans were quick to jump online and share their thoughts, with many convinced the reaction was instinctive.

One wrote on Reddit: “Did anyone notice how when Grayson and Julia re-joined the couch after seeing the experts, she physically recoiled from him after the kiss?

“It seemed almost instinctive. She jerked her head back and grimaced.”

Another questioned: “Was she disappointed that she wasn’t matched with a woman?”

A third agreed: “My thoughts exactly. She keeps bringing up that it could’ve been a woman but that she didn’t know.”

And another added: “Body language doesn’t lie!”

Julia and Grayson cast first vote

Earlier in the ceremony, Julia and Grayson had both insisted their relationship was on solid ground.

Julia said she felt “at ease” from the moment they met and explained they are taking things slowly as they build a connection.

But cracks soon began to show as they opened up about their struggles.

Julia ended her kiss with Grayson with her head in his shoulder (Credit: Channel 4)

Julia admitted: “Moving into a space of romance, I really need to feel safe and emotionally connected.

“It’s a dance and I think we’re both trying to work each other out. He’s reading me, I’m reading him.”

Grayson, however, was less convinced.

“All the issues and conversations we’ve had are about you, Jules. I think it’s been far outweighed in regard to effort,” he said.

Julia pushed back but admitted they needed to talk things through.

Despite the tension, both decided to write ‘stay’, meaning they will remain in the experiment for another week.

With emotions already running high, viewers will be watching closely to see if things improve or fall apart completely.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Mel makes husband Luke cry as her close friend jumps to her defence

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page