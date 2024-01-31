Madame Blanc Mysteries star Julie Graham on finding love after husband took his own life: ‘Meeting somebody was the last thing I wanted to do’

Madame Blanc Mysteries star Julie Graham is a TV regular, but behind the camera she suffered heartache after her first husband took his own life.

Julie was able to heal from the tragedy and move on, despite admitting doing so was “the last thing I wanted to do”. Nowadays, she is happily married to her second husband. Who is he and how did they meet?

Here’s everything you need to know about Julie Graham, her extensive acting career, and the tragedy that ended her first marriage.

Julie in the highly-rated Jed Mercurio-produced drama Payback in 2023(Credit: ITV)

Who is Julie Graham?

Julie Graham is a Scottish actress and television regular. Born on July 24, 1965 in Ayrshire, Scotland, Julie’s biggest role is Sheron Dawson in Benidorm.

The 58-year-old’s extensive acting career spans five decades. Her first TV role came in 1984’s The End of The Line. Julie’s barely been off our screens since!

Julie Graham is a guest star on this week’s Madame Blanc Mysteries

On this week’s The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Julie will star as Delphine, a party attendee at Judith’s surprise birthday celebrations.

She attends the do alongside sister Nancy (Lisa Maxwell), but everyone is horrified when Nancy’s kidnapped on a toilet break.

After Jeremy receives a ransom note for Nancy – and an image of her tied up – it’s up to Jean (Sally Lindsay) and Dom (Steve Edge) to mount a rescue mission!

Tom Hollander and Julie Graham having what looks like one hell of a time on 1998 LGBTQ+ film Bedrooms and Hallways (Credit: Cover Images)

What has Julie Graham been in?

Julie’s first major role was on Channel 4‘s Blood Red Roses in 1986. A year later, she starred in BBC series The Houseman’s Tale.

She bagged a recurring role on Casualty in 1988, starring as student nurse Alison McGrellis.

By the 90s, Julie was taking major roles in British film, including 1995’s The Near Room, 1997’s Preaching to the Perverted and 1998’s Bedrooms and Hallways.

At Home with the Braithwaites (2000-2003) came next, in which Julie played neighbour Megan Hartnoll. Julie appeared in all four seasons of the award-winning comedy-drama.

In 2003, Julie starred alongside Martin Clunes in the BAFTA-nominated William and Mary. The series explored the romance between undertaker William Shawcross and midwife Mary Gilcrest.

From 2008 to 2010, Julie played the lead role of Abby Grant in BBC science fiction drama Survivors. Abby was the leader of a group of survivors from a deadly flu epidemic.

Next were roles in Being Eileen (2013) and The Bletchley Circle (2012-2014), followed by the big role of DI Perez’s boss Rhona Kelly in Shetland (2014-2022).

And then came her famous turn in Benidorm. While Sheron only appeared in the last three seasons of the hit comedy, she certainly made it memorable!

Her more recent roles have included Acorn TV‘s Queens of Mystery, which aired from 2019 to 2021.

How much is she worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Julie’s doing pretty well for herself! The Scottish actress is apparently worth over £14 million.

With Julie Graham’s career, the Women in Film and TV Awards could solely feature her (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Is Julie Graham married?

Julie Graham was married to actor Joseph Bennett from 2002 until 2015. The pair met while they were performing a play together and had two children together called Edie and Cyd.

Joseph appeared in a variety of films such as Howards End and The Last Minute. However, in April 2015, Julie was heartbroken after he tragically took his own life.

Scotland Yard confirmed the reports, saying at the time: “A man in his mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene. A report has been submitted to the coroner’s officer.”

Julie eventually moved on with Davy Croket, who helped her mend her broken heart.

The pair met while she was filming Benidorm, for which Davy was a skydiving instructor.

Julie admitted that she wasn’t expecting to fall for someone so soon after her husband’s death, but he “makes her happy”.

Talking to the Sun, she said: “He’s just lovely, gorgeous and he makes me happy. Meeting somebody was the last thing I wanted to do. I was adamant that I wanted to spend some time on my own.

“Although the year was difficult in some ways, it has been really positive too.”

The pair married in October 2019 in Brighton.

Julie Graham appears on Madame Blanc Mysteries tonight (February 1) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

