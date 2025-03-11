Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after she jokingly said she was “offended” by Vernon Kay’s attempt at a Scottish accent.
Last week, DJ Vernon performed a Scottish accent while hosting his Radio 2 show. Lorraine was then asked to record a message, telling off Vernon for his attempt. However, people thought Lorraine was being serious.
So, this week, Lorraine set the record straight – but she still went on to cheekily brand Vernon’s Scottish accent as “appalling”…
Lorraine Kelly ‘offended’ by Vernon Kay’s Scottish accent
After hearing Vernon’s Scottish accent attempt last week, Lorraine sent him a voice message.
She said: “Vernon, what are you doing? On behalf of Vernon Kay I would like to apologise to all of my fellow Scots for that incredibly offensive stereotype.
“So, to the people of Scotland, Radio 2 would like to speak once again for Vernon Kay and please rest assured he is being sent on a 16 week accent awareness course.”
Vernon jokingly replied at the time by saying: “Oh, I’ve been told, thank you Lorraine.”
However, following her comments, many people presumed Lorraine was genuinely “offended.”
Lorraine Kelly addresses ‘offensive’ Vernon
On Tuesday (March 11) Lorraine was back to host her ITV show – and she soon set the record straight about her being “offended.”
“The Scottish accent is a beautiful thing that comes in many different varieties, and not everybody sounds like Billy Connolly,” Lorraine said.
She added: “Although I do love him and he is the bestest thing in the world!”
Lorraine continued: “I was just asked to do that as a joke for Vernon Kay and it was very, very funny, but I think a lot of people thought I was being serious. I wasn’t. His attempt at a Scottish accent was appalling though!”
What has Vernon said?
Meanwhile, Vernon has also spoken out about Lorraine on his radio show on Monday (March 11) when welcoming back a colleague Janice to the show.
“Lorraine monitors me now Janice, that’s what you missed last week. Lorraine’s been telling me off for taking the mickey,” he shared.
He then played a voice note out from Lorraine. She can be heard asking him: “Vernon, what you doing?” before saying the Scottish expression: “Haud yer wheesht.”
Vernon defended himself. He said he wasn’t mocking the accent, but sharing his “love” for his Scottish co-star Phil instead.
“Anyway, Phil and I, it’s man love, that’s what it is. But Lorraine keeps telling me off, on behalf of Scotland basically,” he added.
