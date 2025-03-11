Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after she jokingly said she was “offended” by Vernon Kay’s attempt at a Scottish accent.

Last week, DJ Vernon performed a Scottish accent while hosting his Radio 2 show. Lorraine was then asked to record a message, telling off Vernon for his attempt. However, people thought Lorraine was being serious.

So, this week, Lorraine set the record straight – but she still went on to cheekily brand Vernon’s Scottish accent as “appalling”…

Vernon attempted a Scottish accent on his radio show (Credit: BBC Music/YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly ‘offended’ by Vernon Kay’s Scottish accent

After hearing Vernon’s Scottish accent attempt last week, Lorraine sent him a voice message.

She said: “Vernon, what are you doing? On behalf of Vernon Kay I would like to apologise to all of my fellow Scots for that incredibly offensive stereotype.

“So, to the people of Scotland, Radio 2 would like to speak once again for Vernon Kay and please rest assured he is being sent on a 16 week accent awareness course.”

Vernon jokingly replied at the time by saying: “Oh, I’ve been told, thank you Lorraine.”

However, following her comments, many people presumed Lorraine was genuinely “offended.”

Lorraine spoke about Vernon’s Scottish accent this week (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly addresses ‘offensive’ Vernon

On Tuesday (March 11) Lorraine was back to host her ITV show – and she soon set the record straight about her being “offended.”

“The Scottish accent is a beautiful thing that comes in many different varieties, and not everybody sounds like Billy Connolly,” Lorraine said.

She added: “Although I do love him and he is the bestest thing in the world!”

Lorraine continued: “I was just asked to do that as a joke for Vernon Kay and it was very, very funny, but I think a lot of people thought I was being serious. I wasn’t. His attempt at a Scottish accent was appalling though!”

What has Vernon said?

Meanwhile, Vernon has also spoken out about Lorraine on his radio show on Monday (March 11) when welcoming back a colleague Janice to the show.

“Lorraine monitors me now Janice, that’s what you missed last week. Lorraine’s been telling me off for taking the mickey,” he shared.

He then played a voice note out from Lorraine. She can be heard asking him: “Vernon, what you doing?” before saying the Scottish expression: “Haud yer wheesht.”

Vernon defended himself. He said he wasn’t mocking the accent, but sharing his “love” for his Scottish co-star Phil instead.

“Anyway, Phil and I, it’s man love, that’s what it is. But Lorraine keeps telling me off, on behalf of Scotland basically,” he added.

