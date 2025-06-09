Lorraine Kelly cruelly trolled as she makes return to ITV show

Lorraine Kelly made her return to her self-titled ITV show today – but viewers are not too impressed.

The telly legend took time off from hosting the programme last week for half term, amid major cuts. Fellow ITV star Ranvir Singh stepped in and fronted the show instead.

And on Monday (June 9) Lorraine was back on her iconic chair, however, her return didn’t go down well with some people…

The TV star was back hosting her show after a week off

Lorraine Kelly faces backlash as she returns to show

On Monday (June 9) Lorraine made her return to her TV show. The TV host chatted to the likes of Strictly star Ore Oduba and Matt Baker. But for some viewers, they were not impressed and soon rushed over to X to share their thoughts.

One person fumed: “The stupid giggling has started and trying to make an interview as safe and generic as possible. Ditch her bring in Christine please ITV,” referring to Christine Lampard.

Someone else said: “Aint missed Lorraine.”

A third person chimed in: “That giggling,” along with an eye-roll emoji.

Another viewer said: “Oh so Lorraine has decided to turn up for her own show for once? Wonders never cease!”

Lorraine's show was hit with a huge axe

ITV making major cuts

It comes after ITV announced “efficiencies” which will affect scheduling and production for several productions.

These include This Morning and Loose Women, as well as Good Morning Britain and Lorraine’s eponymously titled series.

The changes will see Lorraine’s runtime crunched from one hour to 30 minutes – and only airing across just 30 weeks of the year.

However, amid news of the changes, Lorraine herself is said to have declined the opportunity for her daytime show to be integrated into the broadcaster’s breakfast telly offering for the final half an hour of GMB.

Lorraine tipped to quit ITV self-titled show

Meanwhile, Bookies at Gambling Industry News exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the chances of Lorraine staying are slim. Currently, she has odds of 8/11 to remain on the show.

She’s at evens with the bookies when it comes to the chances of her continuing to host her show at ITV.

“Lorraine Kelly has been a fixture of ITV mornings for over two decades. But with the network reportedly eyeing a major overhaul of its daytime lineup, the odds have quickly turned against her staying,” spokesperson Jose Del Pozo said.

“She’s now 8/11 to leave her show – suggesting this could be the end of an era.”

