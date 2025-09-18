ITV star Lorraine Kelly was slammed after suffering an embarrassing blunder on today’s show (Thursday, September 18).

The Scottish TV star, 65, was branded “unprofessional” by some viewers, who pointed out that it wasn’t the first time a similar incident had happened.

Lorraine suffered a blunder on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

ITV Lorraine Kelly suffers embarrassing blunder

Lorraine was left red-faced during today’s edition of her self-titled show when her phone went off while live on air.

The star’s phone started pinging during a discussion on Donald Trump’s UK state visit.

As Lorraine gushed over how “fantastic” she thought Kate Middleton looked during yesterday’s meeting with Trump, Lorraine was interrupted by notifications going off on her phone.

“Is that George Clooney again? Honestly, he just won’t leave me alone! I don’t think it is,” she joked.

Lorraine was criticised (Credit: ITV)

‘How strange’

“I’m so glad it’s not me,” Jo Elvin laughed in relief.

“I always put my phone on airplane mode, how very strange!” she then laughed.

Lorraine and her co-stars seemed to find the situation funny, but some viewers didn’t.

“@lorraine how very unprofessional..why on earth has Lorraine even got her mobile phone on set..this isn’t the first time her phone has gone off…so bloody unprofessional,” one fumed on social media.

Lorraine to leave her ITV show?

Lorraine’s blunder comes after reports claiming she’ll be leaving her show at the end of her contract.

The star’s show will be cut down to 30 minutes and only air for 30 weeks per year from 2026, something the star was reportedly “insulted” by.

Last month, a source claimed that the star will be leaving the show at the end of her contract following the news of the cuts.

“Lorraine sees it as the end. She’s got a year left on her contract which she will honour, but beyond that there are no plans for her to stay. She will be leaving,” they alleged to the MailOnline.

“Of course, she will be fine, she has loads of money. But some of the people who work for her have done so for many years and have put up with her demands for a long, long time. Yet they will struggle to ever get another job in the television industry.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

