Inside Lorraine Kelly’s stunning riverside home – outside living room, daughter Rosie’s ‘elegant’ bedroom and a guest house in the garden

Being a national treasure, it’s no surprise Lorraine Kelly has a *gorgeous* home.

For over four decades, the Scottish presenter has been a staple on screens – from hosting her own ITV show to even appearing on Coronation Street. And she’s not slowing down anytime soon! What’s more, with a reported net worth of around £4.75 million it’s fair to say she can splash the cash on her humble abode.

The TV favourite resides in stunning riverside cottage in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire with hubby of 30 years Steve Smith and their two dogs Angus and Ruby.

But does she have a guesthouse? And what does her daughter’s room look like? Keep scrolling to find out.

Lorraine lives in Buckinghamshire (Credit: ITV)

Where does Lorraine Kelly live?

Before Lorraine upped sticks to her current property in 2017, she previously lived in a seven-bedroom mansion, worth a reported £800,000, in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

But the family reportedly decided to move down south after commuting became a bit too much. They now live in Buckinghamshire.

Situated on the banks of the river, the home has jaw-dropping views over the water – and comes with its very own guesthouse!

At home with Lorraine Kelly – the living room

Inside the home is the living room, which boasts stunning neutral colours including cream walls and a brown two-seater sofa. And in a nod to her Scottish roots, Lorraine has decorated the sofa with tartan cushions.

Behind the sofa is a huge bookcase, packed to the brim with the TV star’s favourite novels. There also also an array of framed photos displayed on a white radiator cover and on the wall.

Outside living space

Making sure the garden is just as impressive as indoors, Lorraine has pretty much built an entire outside living room. There’s a huge rattan sofa as well as glass-topped table.

The perfect place to curl up with a cup of tea (or glass of wine), the sofa features grey seating and a matching footstool.

Lorraine Kelly’s guest house in the garden

If Lorraine’s pals fancy a sleepover at her gaffe, she’s got them covered with her very own guest house!

Located at the bottom of the perfectly manicured garden, Lorraine, who was recently unmasked as Owl on The Masked Singer, has turned the adjacent property into an ultra-chic cabin.

Painted in a dreamy pastel blue, the cosy crib even has its very own fire pit on the terrace and offers a snug stay for all her family and friends.

Lorraine’s daughter has an ‘elegant’ room (Credit: Splash News)

Daughter’s ‘elegant’ room

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie worked full-time in Singapore for four years as a marketing and community manager at company Accela. She ended up moving back to the UK following the pandemic – but Lorraine had transformed her bedroom long before that.

Speaking to Hello in 2019, she revealed: “I really wanted this to be a welcoming room for Rosie when she came home from Singapore.” She also said: “I think it had been a little neglected but now it is completely transformed and I love how bright, modern and elegant it looks.”

The end result is a light and airy bedroom decorated in light pastel colours. Amping up the style, Lorraine has chosen gold accents and luxurious pieces like a velvet chair and shaggy sheepskin throws.

