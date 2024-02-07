Lorraine Kelly explains her mum ‘might need to go on dialysis’ amid nephrotic syndrome diagnosis

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has issued an update regarding her mum, Anne, following her diagnosis with nephrotic syndrome.

Last year, Anne was rushed into hospital after feeling unwell. As a result, she received her diagnosis. Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder that causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine. At the time, Lorraine praised the NHS for all their help.

“Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital, I’ve seen again just how kind, caring, hardworking, funny, and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover it,” she shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lorraine’s mum was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine reveals her mum is ‘doing well at the moment’

In a new interview with Yours Magazine, Lorraine shared an update regarding her mum with readers.

“Mum might need to go on dialysis although she’s doing well at the moment,” she said.

Mum might need to go on dialysis although she’s doing well at the moment.

Talking about the impact her mum and grandmother have had on her, Lorraine said they “were a huge influence on me”. She stated: “They taught me to read and write and left books around the house. My parents were working-class, self-taught and well-read people who didn’t get the benefit of university because they didn’t have the money.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine is concerned for her own health

While her mum appears to be well in herself despite her diagnosis, Lorraine has expressed her own concerns regarding her health.

“As I get older, the only thing that’s a big worry is health and losing [myself], to dementia,” she recently told Women&Home.

The morning talk show host also revealed that she is “fastidious” about mammograms and body checks.

“I am fastidious about mammograms. You’ve got to take responsibility for yourself and find your normal, because all boobies are different,” she said.

“My husband regularly checks mine. Selfless, he is. Selfless! But that’s great. He probably knows them better than I do. It’s the same with women and men [checking for] testicular cancer.”

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘called it’ as Lorraine Kelly is unveiled as Owl

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.