Lorraine Kelly’s staggering net worth – ‘£4m business empire’, tax scandal and out-earning Holly Willoughby

Lorraine Kelly has been in the business for *decades* so it’s no surprise she has a pretty decent net worth.

Since shooting to fame back in the 1980s, the Scottish presenter has been a staple on screens. Whether she’s hosting her own ITV show or making appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox or Corrie – Lorraine has not stopped. She’s even on The Masked Singer tonight (February 10) as a guest judge – and that’s after being unmasked as Owl!

And with decades of experience under her belt, it’s fair to say she’s raking it in when it comes to her net worth.

But how much is Lorraine reportedly worth? And what went on with all that tax drama? Keep scrolling to find out all we know…

Lorraine’s earned a few quid over the years (Credit: Splash News)

Lorraine Kelly: Net worth explained

In 2023, it was reported Lorraine had boosted the value of her business empire to almost £4 million. The Scottish star has been the company director of Albatel since 1992 – the year it was incorporated.

According to reports, Albatel reportedly made profits of over £500k in 2022. The annual accounts for Albatel at the time reportedly showed it had total assets of £4,246,037.

This is said to have included £2,797,212 held in a bank account, over £1 million owed by debtors, as well as an investment portfolio worth more than £400,000. After paying off creditors, the company reportedly had a net worth of £3,986,886. This is believed to be up £200,000 from the previous year.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Lorraine is said to be the top-earning TV host – beating out Holly (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly out-earns Holly Willoughby

Due to Lorraine reportedly boosting the value of her business empire to almost £4 million last year, it was then claimed this made her the highest-earning daytime TV host – beating out Holly Willoughby.

The eye-popping figures certainly cement Lorraine as one of the most powerful women on telly. Holly reportedly earned £1.5 million through her Roxy Media Ltd in 2023.

It’s reported that this now takes the net worth of Lorraine Kelly to around $6m – or £4.75m. The drinks are on you, Lorraine!

Lorraine’s tax scandal

Back in 2019 Lorraine won a legal battle with HMRC and escaped a £1.2 million tax bill. The TV host reportedly ended up in a spat with tax authorities in 2016 after it tried to make her pay almost £900,000 in income tax and more than £300,000 in national insurance.

However, Lorraine argued that she is freelance and not an employee of ITV. HMRC bosses claimed she had signed a contract with ITV back in 2012 to present Daybreak and Lorraine.

While the deal was done through the presenter’s company, HMRC executives claimed it made her an employee. Lorraine argued that she has the freedom to turn down work and said she doesn’t get sick pay, holiday or other benefits that most employees receive.

Judge Jennifer Dean sided with the star and overturned the tax bill. She said: “ITV was not employing a ‘servant’, but rather purchasing a product, namely the brand and individual personality of Lorraine Kelly.”

Read more: Masked Singer stars exposed for cheating as Lorraine Kelly brands rivals ‘swines’

Lorraine’s a guest judge on The Masked Singer tonight (February 10) at 7.15pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.