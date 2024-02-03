Masked Singer stars exposed for cheating as Lorraine Kelly brands rivals ‘swines’

Last Saturday (January 27), ITV star Lorraine Kelly was revealed to be Owl during this year’s series of The Masked Singer. The Scottish morning talk show host was the fifth celebrity unmasked.

Owl landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Eiffel Tower, whom the panel chose to save.

Lorraine was unmasked as Owl last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine admits she struggled to remember her words

Since being unmasked, Lorraine has sat down in an interview with host Joel Dommett.

Reflecting on the unique experience, she said: “I was quite nervous. The worst thing was trying to remember the words.”

Revealing a little secret, Joel explained that sometimes if the costume is big enough, the contestants will have their lyrics written inside.

Realising that her competition had a one-up on her and had been cheating, Lorraine replied: “Swines! I wish I had known that.”

When discussing her own costume as Owl, she told Joel that she struggled to see out of it.

“You can’t see anything. I couldn’t see you. My eyes were under the beak but I couldn’t see anything,” Lorraine said.

Joel told Lorraine that some contestants have the lyrics in their costumes (Credit: ITV)

Why Lorraine decided to take part in The Masked Singer

While taking part in an interview with ITV, Lorraine revealed why she chose to sign up for the singing competition.

“I just wanted to have a bit of fun to kick off the year and to be a bit silly. I’ve never had a chance to sing in front of an audience before, and I thought if I was behind a mask it wouldn’t be as scary,” she said.

In addition to the panel failing to guess her identity, Lorraine explained how it felt to hear some of their guesses.

“I was astounded that the panel didn’t get me right away because I thought they would hear my Scottish accent. I worked really quite hard to try and not be too Scottish, but I thought they would get me right away, and I thought it was hilarious who they were saying. It was really funny. I was really pleased that they didn’t get me,” she explained.

Read more: Every single theory on The Masked Singer characters performing this weekend – from Eiffel Tower to Air Fryer

The Masked Singer UK continues tonight (February 3) from 6.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you guess it was Lorraine? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.