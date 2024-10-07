Loose Women star Janet Street Porter has sent a message to viewers today (October 7) after taking a break from the show to have a hip replacement.

The 77-year-old journalist announced last week she would be having the surgery, admitting she was “scared”.

And on Monday’s edition of Loose Women, anchor Charlene White announced they had a message from Janet to share.

Charlene said: “We’ve got a bit of an update for you now about our very own Janet Street Porter.

“If you were watching last week, you’ll remember that she told us she’d be taking some time out from the show for some much-needed hip replacement surgery. It was a really big decision for her.”

Janet Street Porter sends message to Loose Women viewers

Denise Welch then added: “She’s sent a little message, and she says: ‘Three hours after surgery, a huge smile of relief.'”

Denise then joked: “And that’s a first,” before continuing to read: “Then the pain relief wore off. Thanks to everyone for their messages of support, they really help. I’m determined to return to Loose [Women] in better shape.

“I’m already walking, having a shower and I’m going to the pool for hydrotherapy later. Thank you all who have sent love.”

Janet opened up on her apprehension surrounding the surgery on the show last week.

She shared: “On Friday, I’m having my hip replacement operation at last. I can’t think about anything else. As I’m sitting here, I’m shaking and my hands are freezing cold. I keep shivering. I keep dreaming about it.

“When they open me up, what’s going to come out?”

She continued: “I am scared, I am vulnerable. It’s my own fault now because they told me in March to have it done, I delayed and delayed and delayed it. I’ve let myself get too weak and I’ve never been like this my whole life. It’s so irritating.”

Viewers send love to Janet

Fans shared well wishes with the star, with one writing on X: “I love this show she will be missed, get well soon.”

A second added: “Hope all goes well Janet and the recovery is not too painful.”

While a third offered: “I’ll definitely miss Janet, take care and see you back after your speedy recovery.”

