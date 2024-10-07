On today’s episode of Loose Women, viewers and panelists welcomed back a cherished member of the Loose family, Gloria Hunniford, after a period of absence following the death of her husband.

Gloria tragically lost her husband Stephen Way on August 13. After taking time out, today’s episode featured the star back behind the desk for the first time since his passing. The veteran broadcaster was on the show alongside presenters Charlene White, Denise Welch and Olivia Attwood-Dack.

Gloria Hunniford returned to Loose Women after losing her husband in August (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford makes Loose Women comeback

Loose Women anchor Charlene could barely contain her excitement for Gloria’s return. “We are so excited today and so happy today because one of our crew is back finally. Gloria,” she gushed.

The crowd’s cheers filled the studio as Gloria graciously thanked them for their enthusiastic welcome.

The conversation then took a sentimental turn as Charlene recounted the morning’s reunion.

“When I walked in this morning and saw you, I gave you the biggest hug. We missed you. We really have. And we’ve had so many messages from viewers who want to make sure you are okay and how things are going, but also to send you their love. So how have things been?”

Facing the topic of her recent loss, Gloria spoke candidly to the audience.

“Well, it’s a heartbreaking situation, of course, to lose your partner. And a lot of people watching will be able to resonate with that feeling because one minute you know what your life is, and the next minute you think: ‘What is this life going forward?’ So many people would recognise that.”

Despite the grief, Gloria expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Loose Women family and viewers at home. “The messages were just fabulous, and I can’t tell you how much they mean in the end.”

She also shared how the concern and love from her family and the public have been a beacon of light throughout her grieving.

Gloria entered holding hands with the rest of the panel (Credit: ITV)

Gloria’s weight loss

Charlene also brought up the changes in Gloria’s appearance. “Before anyone starts worrying that you’re unwell and you’re smaller than you were when you were here last time, can you clear that up for them?”

Acknowledging her weight loss due to her husband’s illness, Gloria confirmed her well-being.

“Obviously when your partner is ill, the anxiety and the worry and all of that – of course, I’ve lost weight – because you don’t eat properly, and you’re always thinking about the other person. But I am fine, thank you very much indeed,” she reassured the crowd.

Gloria’s resilience shone through as she discussed how work has been a constant in her life.

“I started work when I was seven – I started to sing when I was seven when there was no television. So, work I know, and I like work. I’ve always worked. I know how I am with work, where all the emotional stuff and the sadness I don’t know where I am with that.”

Stephen died back in August (Credit: Splash News)

She touched on the uncertainty of navigating the emotional aspects of loss.

As the conversation moved on, Gloria resolved to share more about her grief journey in the weeks to come.

“I will tell you more as we go along the weeks, and I’m determined not to cry,” she shared. “I have more things to learn, and I think again more people will recognise the passage that you go through. We’ll talk about that on the programme.”

However, Gloria reassured everyone that despite the emotional rollercoaster, she is glad to be back. “I’m really glad to be back, I’m really glad to see you and you and you! Marvellous. And all the crew behind the scenes. Thank you.”

Charlene added: “And your Loose Women family is so happy to have you.”

“Thank you,” Gloria concluded.

Viewers react

Gloria’s fans sent their well wishes after seeing her back on their screens.

Posting on ED!’s Facebook page, one said: “Nice to see Gloria back. Understandably, she looks very frail. Really feel for her.” A second added: “Good for you Gloria, very brave. Sending love at this hard time.”

A third then said: “Bless her, putting on a brave face, I know how she feels.” Another commented: “She looks frail.” “Understandable she looks fragile, she is a beautiful woman,” another added.

