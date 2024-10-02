Janet Street-Porter has announced she’s taking a break from Loose Women for a while as she undergoes surgery.

The star, 77, will undergo hip replacement surgery this Friday. On Wednesday’s programme, Janet appeared on her last show for a little while as she admitted feeling worried.

Janet admitted she feels “scared” and “vulnerable” ahead of the surgery.

Loose Women star Janet opened up about her upcoming hip replacement surgery (Credit: ITV)

Janet on Loose Women today

TV’s Janet said: “On Friday, I’m having my hip replacement operation at last. I can’t think about anything else.

“As I’m sitting here, I’m shaking and my hands are freezing cold. I keep shivering. I keep dreaming about it.”

I’ve let myself get too weak and I’ve never been like this my whole life.

“When they open me up, what’s going to come out?” she then joked.

Janet went on: “I’m going to go to hospital on Friday, have the operation on Friday afternoon, stay in hospital for a few days and then really work at rehab and physio so I can come back as soon as possible.”

Katie Piper said: “We’re going to miss you!”

Janet admitted she’s “scared” about the surgery (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

Coleen Nolan then admitted some ‘sadness’ over Janet’s upcoming op. She said: “You know this morning when we were talking about it, it made me really sad to hear someone like you, because you always put on this persona of tough, and then at one point today you said, ‘I’m really scared.’

“I could have cried my eyes out.”

Janet said: “I am scared, I am vulnerable. It’s my own fault now because they told me in March to have it done, I delayed and delayed and delayed it. I’ve let myself get too weak and I’ve never been like this my whole life. It’s so irritating.”

Janet was supported by her co-stars (Credit: ITV)

The Loose ladies then gifted Janet a hamper of gifts including thick socks, a framed picture of Coleen and Janet’s dog Badger, a mug and her “special” tea.

Janet gushed: “Thank you very very much. Really appreciate it. I’ll be back in a few weeks! I’m not being kicked out.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford halts Loose Women mid-interview with statement: ‘I have to stop you there, we need to leave the studio’

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you miss Janet? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.