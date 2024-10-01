Ruth Langsford halts Loose Women mid-interview with statement: ‘I have to stop you there, we need to leave the studio’

Ruth Langsford was forced to halt Loose Women today due to a fire alarm.

On Tuesday’s show (October 1), the panel interviewed Charlie Brooks – who has signed up for Dancing On Ice 2025.

However, mid-way through the interview, Ruth had to cut in and the show went to an advert break.

Ruth halted Loose Women briefly today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women

As Charlie discussed doing the ice skating show, Ruth cut in: “I’m really sorry but I’m going to have to stop you there and to everybody else, we are going to have to take a break.

I’m really sorry but I’m going to have to stop you there.

“I’ve just been told that we’ve got a fire alarm going off in the building. Obviously, protocol dictates that we need to leave the studio…”

However, just seconds later, Ruth backtracked. She said: “Oh no! I’ve just been told it’s all fine now. Don’t panic!”

Charlie looked stunned by the interruption! (Credit: ITV)

As the audience laughed, Charlie exclaimed: “Ok, that was dramatic! Oh my goodness.”

Ruth joked that she was trying to get Charlie used to the drama ahead of her Dancing On Ice stint.

The Dancing On Ice 2025 line-up has began emerging this week. So far, five contestants have signed up – Ferne McCann, Mollie Pierce, Sir Steve Redgrave, Sam Aston and Charlie.

Speaking on Loose Women, EastEnders actress Charlie said: “I’m going to embrace the spray tan. All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Meanwhile, on Monday, Coronation Street actor Sam became the fourth star doing Dancing On Ice.

The Chesney Brown star said on This Morning: “I’m nervous, don’t get me wrong. But I’m excited to get started. It’s going to be nice for the public to see me for me rather than Chesney.”

Read more: Loose Women fans ask ‘where’s Stacey Solomon?’ as ITV releases new official pic

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.