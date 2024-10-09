Loose Women welcomed a new panellist today as Sinéad Burke joined the ladies for a lunchtime chat.

On Wednesday’s show, writer and disability advocate Sinéad made her debut as the fellow panellists gave her a warm welcome to the panel.

Sinéad, 34, said she “can’t wait” to get cracking on the day’s topics.

Sinéad Burke joins Loose Women today

As the Loose ladies got stuck into the day’s discussions, Coleen Nolan shared her approval for newbie Sinéad.

The first discussion was whether companies should force people back to the office.

Oh she’s good! She’s good, she can stay.

During the discussion, Sinéad – who has dwarfism – opened up about some of the challenges people with disabilities face on a daily basis.

She said: “For so many disabled people whether it’s the workplace, whether it’s social life, whether it’s public transport, people are forced to make their lives really narrow.

“Our response sometimes is sympathy rather than creating change. So I think if we can bring in greater flexibility, if we can include everybody in the decisions we make.

“I think we need to be more conscious of different lived experiences.”

As the audience applauded Sinéad, Coleen gushed: “Oh she’s good! She’s good, she can stay.”

It seems viewers are loving her already too!

One person gushed: “Nice to see a different and new person on the panel. She’s very good and nice to hear from someone who has different views.”

Your wonderful Wednesday line-up! ✨ We’re excited to have Sinéad Burke with us today for the entire show as guest panellist Special guest Adrian Chiles will also be joining the panel ahead of the release of his new book Tune in live at 12:30pm on ITV1 or ITVX pic.twitter.com/ZIsPXDtpnb — Loose Women (@loosewomen) October 9, 2024

Another wrote: “Thanks @TheSineadBurke on @loosewomen for highlighting some of the obstacles disabled people face when away from home. It’s only right that reasonable adjustments are made whatever our individual disabilities are.”

Someone else added: “Couldn’t agree more with what Sinead is saying currently!”

