Loose Women legend Nadia Sawalha has left fans fearing she’s quit the show following a cryptic post on social media.

The beloved TV star, 60, has been a staple on the ITV show for years – making her first appearance as part of the original lineup in 1999.

Nadia ended up quitting in 2002 after giving birth to daughter Maddie, now 22. She then made a comeback to Loose Women in 2013 – and has remained on the panel ever since.

However, fans are fearing that Nadia has quit Loose Women again.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shares cryptic post

On Wednesday (April 9), Nadia took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself walking down the corridor while backstage at Loose Women.

She captioned the post: “It’s okay to walk away .. but give a little smile as you do … because soon enough you will realise …that you only thought you weren’t strong enough … because you were using all your strength to stay.”

And it didn’t take her loyal fans to share their concerns that she had quit Loose Women.

Fans fear Nadia’s quit Loose Women

Rushing to the comments section, one person wrote: “Sounds like you are Leaving Loose Women I hope not.”

Someone else chimed in: “That’s what I got from it.” A third also penned: “Don’t tell me you’re leaving the Loose Women.”

A fourth then mused: “Oh no, are you leaving LW,” along with a stunned face emoji.

Nadia on Loose Women ‘feud’ claims

It’s been often reported that there have been several ‘feuds’ on Loose Women over the years.

However, in 2023, Nadia shut down the claims as she admitted people “always expect” them to argue behind closed doors.

“There is no feud – I think it’s that thing where people always expect women must be arguing, we honestly get on so well,” she told The Sun.

The former EastEnders actor added: “When the audience are there and they see it get a bit heated, they will see us literally finish a topic and then go into the commercial break and then go, ‘Can I have one of your crisps?’. We just laugh it off backstage.”

