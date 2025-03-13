Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha broke down on Instagram as she addressed the ‘final wish’ of her friend, who is currently battling incurable breast cancer.

Some months ago, Nadia, 60, was surprised on the ITV1 afternoon series by four of her closest friends, who first met the TV personality on a Himalayan trek for charity. Helen, Caroline and Hannah have each battled breast cancer.

Now, in a devastating update, Nadia has reached out on social media for support for Hannah, 38, amid fears her “time is heartbreakingly short”.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha makes appeal

Looking upset, an emotional Nadia struggled to maintain her composure as she asked for contributions to help make Hannah’s “final wish come true”.

She began: “Many of you know Hannah. She is the baby of our group of friends.”

Nadia continued: “She’s the most loyal friend. She’s a tireless advocate for other women with breast cancer. She trekked the Himalayas. I’ve seen her pull herself up from just having had treatment and drag herself to be on telly, or in front of Parliament to speak up for other women.

“And she’s never asked for anything in return, even after 12 years of living with cancer she’s always positive. But now she does have Stage 4 incurable breast cancer and we’re afraid that her time is heartbreakingly short.”

‘Hannah’s deepest wish’

Sobbing, Nadia continued: “Hannah’s greatest love is her daughter Lila Ray. At just four Lila is bright, curious and loving but her autism means she’ll need lifelong care and support.

“Hannah’s deepest wish is to secure Lila’s future. Specialist care, therapy, and a safety net to ease the road ahead.”

Nadia also explained Hannah’s husband may have to leave his job as a firefighter to care for their daughter. And so she asked for assistance to help ensure Lila “feels her mother’s love for years to come”.

How followers reacted

Thousands of Nadia’s Instagram followers endorsed the moving post by liking it and leaving supportive comments.

Among the scores of well wishes from celebrity friends and fans, many also empathised and shared their own experiences of being affected by cancer.

“Oh Nadia, I feel your pain so deeply,” said just one. “Thank you for sharing this and for shining a light on Hannah so beautifully.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news. It is every mother’s worst nightmare to leave their child or children in the world without them.”

Others reflected on the heartbreaking circumstances Hannah and her family face.

“This truly makes me so sad, it’s so heartbreaking Nadia,” typed one commenter.

“What an absolutely beautiful tribute to gorgeous Hannah, my heart is totally broken,” wrote another.

A third contributed: “My heart breaks for Hannah and her family and for you all. What a beautiful, selfless powerhouse of a woman. It’s all so cruel and deeply unfair.”

While yet another concurred: “My heart is shattered into pieces after hearing that!”

Loose Women airs on on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays at 12.30pm.

