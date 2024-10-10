Loose Women legend Nadia Sawalha has launched a no-holds-barred attack on Phillip Schofield as the fallout from his Cast Away documentary continues.

Last week, Phillip’s Channel 5 series aired over three nights, and since then the headlines have kept on coming. In the documentary he spoke about his ITV exit and the people he calls the “three [bleeps] of showbiz”.

Since then, it’s been claimed that he blames Holly Willoughby for his TV exit. As well as that, reports emerged claiming that, as they came to the end of their time working together, he nicknamed his This Morning co-host “the witch“.

Phillip Schofield recently returned to our screens in Cast Away (Credit: Channel 5)

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha weighs in on Phillip and Holly ‘feud’

Now, despite admitting that she doesn’t really know Holly or Phillip, Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has waded in. Speaking to The Sun, Nadia admitted she was more than happy to share her thoughts on the one-time TV couple’s feud. And it seems she’s very much Team Holly.

After recently criticising his televised redemption effort as “cringey”, Nadia said Phillip blaming Holly for his TV axe left her feeling “very cross”.

Phillip has reportedly blamed Holly Willoughby for his TV exit (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

She said: “I’m very happy to answer this, in that I get really, really cross with the world when women always, so often, are blamed. I mean, I don’t know Holly and I don’t know Phil, I’ve sort of nodded at them going down the corridor. But I think just she’s had a really tough time.

“And I really take umbrage with people saying that she’s the problem here. So I feel really strongly about that.”

Nadia ‘takes umbrage’ with people blaming Holly (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s nearly always the woman that’s blamed’

Nadia then added: “Obviously, I don’t know the ins and outs, but I know enough times when you look at things that have happened in the public, it’s nearly always the woman that’s blamed. She’s had a horrendous year. So yeah, that made me cross.”

Earlier this week, one source claimed: “Phil always took the credit for Holly’s success. And boy did he like to tell people that, including Holly. She, of course, knew he orchestrated the ­opportunity and was always very grateful. But it was thrown in her face quite a lot.”

