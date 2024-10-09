New details of Phillip Schofield and his ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby have reportedly emerged.

Thanks to their stint on ITV’s This Morning, the pair were once daytime telly’s most well-liked duo – but Holly and Phillip’s friendship is reportedly no longer a thing.

And, with Phil not holding back in his Channel 5 series, Cast Away, it doesn’t appear as though any bad blood will be settled any time soon.

In fact, an insider has now reportedly shared an insight into their alleged feud – claiming that a “bitter” Phillip “always took the credit for Holly’s success”.

The pair are reportedly embroiled in a ‘feud’ (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘feud’

Despite working on This Morning together for more than 10 years, Phil and Holly are reportedly currently embroiled in a bitter feud. Their fall-out stems from when Phillip left ITV last year, following a slew of scandals, including his affair.

Confessing he had lied to his family and everyone he worked with, Phillip referred to the relationship as “unwise” but “not illegal”. Holly later decided to leave This Morning, too.

Since then, reports have suggested that Holly and Phil are no longer close. And just this week, a source claimed that Phillip referred to his former co-star Holly by a shocking nickname.

But now, more details have been ‘revealed’ about Holly and Phillip’s falling out…

Phillip ‘took credit’ for Holly’s success Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield feels he’s ‘responsible’ for Holly Willoughby success

According to an insider, Phil thought he was to thank for Holly’s TV success. She first joined This Morning in 2009, when Phillip recommended her to replace his former co-star Fern Britton.

And apparently, Phillip never let Holly forget that, and “threw it in her face quite a lot”.

Phillip dubbed ‘bitter’

“Phil always took the credit for Holly’s success. And boy did he like to tell people that, including Holly. She, of course, knew he orchestrated the ­opportunity and was always very grateful, but it was thrown in her face quite a lot.

“How long did Holly have to keep thanking him for?” a source told MailOnline.

The insider went on: “But now Phil is coming across as increasingly bitter about the end of his career at ITV and he is totally rewriting history.”

ED! UK has contacted representatives for comment.

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘issued warning to ITV’ before skipping the queue at Queen’s lying-in-state with Holly Willoughby