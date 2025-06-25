Loose Women viewers spot ‘tension’ between Denise Welch and Janet Street-Porter

Loose Women fans spotted a rather awkward moment between Denise Welch and Janet Street-Porter while watching the show today.

The beloved ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (June 25), with Denise, Janet, Kelly Brook and Kaye Adams on the panel.

However, fans couldn’t help but spot what they saw as ‘tension’ between Denise and Janet…

The ladies were back for another episode (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch and Janet ‘tension’ spotted on Loose Women

On Loose Women on Wednesday (June 25), the panel chatted about the news that Britain is said to be buying 12 new fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs. This comes after a government warning that the nation must actively prepare for wartime scenarios at home.

Afterwards, Kaye brought up the huge amount of information out there. Talking about the influx of news they receive, Kelly Brook said: “I wake up every morning and I just reach for my phone just to get an update on what is going on.”

Denise then chimed in: “We are easily controlled by fear. We learned that during Covid days, and I remember Nadia [Sawalha] and I used to talk and call it the ‘scroll of terror’ that you woke up and it was terrifying.”

Denise appeared on the show alongside Janet (Credit: ITV)

Denise’s awkward reaction to Janet on Loose Women

She added: “But it’s about clickbait and the thing is, as someone who suffers from anxiety, I’ve got to try and be informed, and be aware of how much I’m going down the rabbit hole.”

Janet Street Porter then shared: “As a journalist, I do think most complex situations can be explained so people can understand them. But I can’t take away from the fact that Denise is right.”

The show then cut to Denise, who appeared to pout as she flicked her head and shoulders back.

Jane added: “We do seem to live in a time where things have been wrapped up in a more frightening level.”

Denise’s reaction to Janet was noticed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot ‘tension’ on Loose Women

Fans were quick to point out that they thought they’re spotted ‘tension’ between Denise and Janet.

“LOL, Denise’s face just then,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Densy’s face,” alongside a video of the awkward moment.

A third said: “Really weirdly, she’s done that something like three times this episode already. Has a face like thunder whenever JSP talks, but doesn’t seem to realise the camera’s cut to her.”

ED! has contacted Denise’s representatives for comment.

Denise shuts down ‘feud’ rumours

Reports of ‘feuds’ on Loose Women is nothing new…

Speaking last month, Denise – who first appeared on Loose Women in 2005 – addressed constant speculation about spats between the panellists by insisting the show is “about us”.

She claimed the programme has to be that way as it is opinion-led and relies on anecdotes from those appearing.

But Denise also maintained that while the show’s personalities may disagree on air, that doesn’t indicate they are ‘feuding’.

