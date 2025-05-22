Loose Women star Denise Welch hits back as she addresses comments about ‘hating’ dogs

TV star Denise Welch hit back at her trolls by addressing them live on air during today’s (May 21) episode of Loose Women.

Denise, who also turned 67 today, was joined by Kaye Adams, 62, Mariella Frostrup, 62, and Nadia Sawalha, 60, for Thursday’s show. Discussing a variety of topics, the panel talked about whether owners should be allowed to travel on planes with their pets.

The conversation took a quick turn when Denise felt it was necessary to defend previous comments she had been accused of making.

Denise turned 67 today (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch claps back on Loose Women

Before the panel discussed the topic, Denise kicked things off by trying to clear her name.

“I had loads of trolling on social media saying I hate dogs and cats,” she said. “I adore dogs… all I said was I like some dogs, like children.”

The Waterloo Road actor recalled saying she doesn’t enjoy when dogs jump up at her or when they’re “slobbering”.

She admitted that her husband, self-taught painter Lincoln Townley, has been “banned” from a couple of local cafes for asking dogs not to be there.

The panel then mentioned how others treat their dogs. In response, Denise shared: “The happier dogs are the ones that know their boundaries.”

Nadia agreed with her co-star and stated: “If I had a dog that wasn’t my dog next to me, I’d feel anxious.”

On the show, Denise joked about how she would be celebrating her big day. “Tomorrow I have a colonoscopy, and tonight I have to take my bowel prep… Loose-r by day, loose-r by night,” she declared.

Denise Welch hit back at trolls (Credit: ITV)

‘Some people are closer than others’

During a recent appearance on the Loose Women podcast, Denise also cleared up rumours that the cast don’t get along.

“If we didn’t have discussions and debate, it would be a very boring show. Some people are closer than others. We all have geographic boundaries as well; we don’t all just live in London all of the time. I’m very proud to be a part of it!” she said.

She also praised Loose Women’s ability to represent women of all ages.

“What other show not only employs older women [but] reveres and celebrates the voices of older women? There’s life in these old girls yet,” Denise added.

