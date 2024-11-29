On Loose Women this week, the show brought an unexpected twist when Coleen Nolan interrupted guest Fleur East’s interview to share some exciting news.

The panel consisted of Coleen, Kaye Adams, Myleene Klass, and Judi Love on Thursday.

They erupted into cheers as Coleen revealed she will be taking the stage at The National Lottery’s Big Bash alongside fellow Loose Women Linda Robson and Penny Lancaster.

Coleen Nolan shared the exciting news on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan on Loose Women

In a nod to two major anniversaries – the 25th anniversary of Mamma Mia! and Loose Women – Coleen, Linda and Penny will team up with the Mamma Mia! team for a performance at the event, which airs on New Year’s Eve.

During the episode, guest Fleur East revealed that she would be hosting the event. This led to Coleen jumping in to share her news.

“Can I just say, it’s the 25th anniversary of Mamma Mia! and the 25th anniversary of Loose Women,” Coleen chimed in.

“So us three Loose Women, me, Linda Robson and Penny Lancaster – we’re joining with the Mamma Mia team to do a big performance with all of the costumes on.”

While the audience cheered, Coleen admitted she’s feeling the pressure. “We only have 24 hours to rehearse it. I mean, I’m scared to death,” she confessed.

“I wake up in the morning and think, ‘Why did I say yes to this? But it’s going to be an amazing night. The fact that it’s New Year’s Eve, and I have no idea what song we are singing though.”

Fleur clarified, sharing that they would be performing ABBA’s Waterloo to celebrate the song’s 50th anniversary.

“I can’t wait!” Coleen gushed. “That’s a good song!”

Coleen will be singing alongside her Loose Women panellists for a special New Year’s Eve show (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women news

Hosted by Fleur and Vernon Kay, The Big Bash will take place at OVO Arena Wembley.

The event will feature performances from Craig David, Olly Alexander, the House Gospel Choir, and more.

Meanwhile, Loose Women favourite Ruth Langsford recently travelled to Australia to support co-host Jane Moore – who is currently competing on I’m A Celebrity.

Ruth shared the exciting news in a series of Instagram stories yesterday.

“The adventure begins. I’ll be on the Unpacked show on Friday night. See you then!” She wrote. The accompanying photo showed Ruth at the airport with a drink.

Jane herself has been making headlines for her behaviour in camp – which has included clashes with other campmates.

Jane is starring on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Despite the negative backlash from fans, Jane’s co-stars on Loose Women have defended her actions.

During Monday’s (November 25) episode, Frankie Bridge, Judi and Coleen were quick to jump to Jane’s defence.

“Jane is just like one of these people who says ‘I’ll do whatever needs to be done’, so I think as long as she feels like that she’ll be happy but you’ve got to understand people are hungry and tired,” Judi explained.

“I think that’s the main thing, the hunger, the boredom and the tiredness,” Coleen agreed. “I think Jane’s not one to handle boredom at all because like you said she wants to be up and doing stuff.”

