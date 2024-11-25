Loose Women sparks backlash with ‘Talkathon’ announcement

A Loose Women Talkathon special has just been revealed – but the announcement is already receiving major backlash from ITV viewers.

In honour of its 25th anniversary celebrations, ITV’s Loose Women has teamed up with the Britain Get Talking campaign to bring a 25-hour Talkathon.

The Loose Women Talkathon will begin on Thursday December 5, to help highlight the importance of talking to each other.

Loose Women announcement

At the start of Monday’s episode, Charlene White teased that they would be making their “biggest Loose Women announcement ever”.

At the end of the show, the news was revealed to viewers and the audience.

ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign has sparked over 200 million conversations so far, and to celebrate their 25th birthday, Loose Women is set to continue the work.

The panellists will use the power of conversation to talk about taboo subjects surrounding mental health – all while raising vital funds for charities.

Loose Women’s Talkathon will be streamed on ITVX and STV Player, starting during Loose Women’s December 5 episode on ITV1. Alongside the hosts, some very special showbiz guests will join them throughout.

While the news was meant to be a positive thing, it has received a lot of negative comments from viewers, insisting 25 hours is too much.

Loose Women Talkathon face backlash

They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “25 hours of Loose Women seems a touch excessive.”

Another queried: “Who thought 25 hours of Loose Women was a good idea?”

A third wrote: “25 hours of #LooseWomen… It’s a great cause but I couldn’t think of anything worse!”

However, some thought it was a fun new way to keep the initiative going.

“This is a good idea. Might be a tad too long, but it will definitely be interesting,” a viewer noted.

Another added: “Hopefully it’s a bunch of different hosts throughout. I wonder what their format will be.”

The news was announced live on air by Charlene White. She revealed: “As you know, on Loose Women, we love to talk. Now, in support of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, we’re going to do what we do best. While raising awareness, and vital funds, for support helplines and those in need.”

For those who think a 25-hour Loose Women Talkathon is too much, only the first hour will be broadcasted on live TV.

From there, the rest of the Talkathon will be available to stream on ITVX.

Loose Women news

Ahead of the Talkathon, Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “Half of UK adults find talking or spending time with friends or family lifts their mood but the statistics show that so many of us still find it difficult to open up if we’re struggling.

“We always say on the show that the viewers are the fifth Loose Woman and we aim to do as much as we can to help raise awareness of the issues that affect them most.

“Throughout the Talkathon, we’re also going to need their help too, keeping us company over the 25 hours, pledging their support for our charities and joining us as we continue important conversations about mental health… Plus, as well as special guests dropping by, viewers can expect our usual laughs and classic Loose Women topics too!”

